Baylor Baseball Breaks out the Brooms in Season Opening Sweep of New Mexico State
While Baylor football had a disappointing season, and the basketball team appears set to miss the NCAA Tournament, the baseball team has given Baylor fans something to cheer about early in the season.
Their first series of the year was met with excitement, and the Bears walked away with a broom in their hands, sweeping away New Mexico State. There were plenty of fireworks throughout the series, but ultimately, the Bears can feel good about getting off to an excellent start to their 2026 campaign.
GAME 1
Honestly, the series could have ended after the first game. Anything Baylor or New Mexico State did after opening night would not have been nearly as memorable as what happened in the first game of the season.
Opening day is special in Major League Baseball. It’s the first game of the year, but also has plenty of memories that go with it.
College baseball is no different. Getting off to a good start can carry a team or player for multiple weeks.
If that’s the case, Tyce Armstrong is going to be living on Cloud 9 until the middle of the summer.
One grand slam would have been enough for a great first impression. Two grand slams would have been a massive performance.
Three? That tied an NCAA record, and that’s exactly what Tyce Armstrong did.
I guess call him Thryce Armstrong, because he hit the ball out of the ballpark three times with the bases loaded in their season opening win over New Mexico State.
Armstrong’s performance was far and away the biggest impression that anyone could have made on opening weekend. Starting your season with a historic performance is a good way to get the ball rolling.
Most importantly, Baylor came away with a win to open their season, boat racing New Mexico State, 15-2.
GAME 2
Initially, the encore to the Bears’ opening performance was pushed back due to inclement weather. There were not the same fireworks as there were on opening night, but the Bears made sure that it was worth the wait for their fanbase, as they ensured a season opening series win with a 5-2 victory in the second game of a three game set.
Pitching ruled the day as as Ethan Calder and Caleb Bunch combined for seven scoreless innings and eight strikeouts in a strong debut for both of the hurlers.
GAME 3
How sweep it is. Yes, the Bears ensured to bring their brooms in a season-opening sweep over the Aggies. Baylor jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Aggies came back to make it 3-3 in the middle of the game.
The late stages of the game, however were controlled by the Bears. Friday’s hero Tyce Armstrong had the game-winning RBI after being hit by a pitch. JJ Kennett and Cade Dodson added an RBI double, and single, respectively.
Stefan Stahl picked up a win with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief of Cade Hansen.
Jacob Westendorf is a contributing writer for Baylor Bears on SI. He is also a writer covering the Green Bay Packers for Packers on SI. Westendorf graduated from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he earned a degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism and mass media. He worked in newspapers in Green Bay and Rockford, Illinois. He also interned at Packer Report for Bill Huber while earning his degree. In 2018, he became a staff writer for PackerReport.com, and a regular contributor on Packer Report's "Pack A Day Podcast." In 2020, he founded the media company Game On Wisconsin. In 2023, he rejoined Packer Central, which is part of Sports Illustrated Media Group.