Tyce Armstrong Makes NCAA History with Three Grand Slams in Baylor Debut
Tyce Armstrong not only made Baylor history on Friday night, but also NCAA history with his three grand slam game against New Mexico State. A single grand slam in a game is rare. Two in one game is even rarer, and three in a single game by the same player ranks among the rarest feats in collegiate baseball.
Three grand slams in one game has only happened one other time, according to the NCAA. Jim LaFountain of Louisville had three grand slams back in 1976 against Western Kentucky. It has been fifty years. FIFTY YEARS since this has happened in a collegiate baseball game.
This is Tyce's debut game for Baylor. A senior transfer from Magnolia, Texas, transferred in from UT Arlington, and made a remarkable debut for the Bears, which will no doubt be remembered by Baylor fans forever. He will be a massive part of Baylor's season if they want to have a shot at the tournament.
The first grand slam was unassuming, a low pitch which made good contact and ended up well over the wall. He put the Bears up 5-0 with that homerun.
The second grand slam also ended up in left field. It was Tyce's next at-bat, and the grandslams occured in back-to-back innings. If he had stopped here, it still would have been quite the memorable performance.
The third grand slam at the bottom of the seventh caught me way off guard. Tyce hit yet another grand slam into left field over the wall. Completing one of the most remarkable debut games of all time, and tying what was thought to be one of the most "unbreakable" records in college baseball.
This performance is rapidly making national news and is putting Mitch Thompson's ball club on the map. The Bears put together a great performance on both sides of the ball, with Baylor winning 15-2 in just seven innings. A dream start for Mitch Thompson, and an unimaginable evening for Tyce Armstrong.
More from Baylor on SI
- Baylor Basketball Targeting Overtime Elite 2027 5-Star Forward
- TCU Leaves Baylor Women's Basketball with Questions to Answer
- Baylor Basketball Trending Down, North Carolina Gaining Steam for 2026 5-Star PG
- 4 Baylor Bears Get Invited to the NFL Draft Combine
- A New Identity Up Front: Inside Baylor’s Defensive Line Rebuild
Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow Jacob252731