Tyce Armstrong Makes NCAA History with Three Grand Slams in Baylor Debut

Tyce Armstrong not only made Baylor history on Friday night, but also NCAA history with his three grand slam game against New Mexico State. A single grand slam in a game is rare. Two in one game is even rarer, and three in a single game by the same player ranks among the rarest feats in collegiate baseball.

Three grand slams in one game has only happened one other time, according to the NCAA. Jim LaFountain of Louisville had three grand slams back in 1976 against Western Kentucky. It has been fifty years. FIFTY YEARS since this has happened in a collegiate baseball game.

This is Tyce's debut game for Baylor. A senior transfer from Magnolia, Texas, transferred in from UT Arlington, and made a remarkable debut for the Bears, which will no doubt be remembered by Baylor fans forever. He will be a massive part of Baylor's season if they want to have a shot at the tournament.

Tyce Armstrong transferred in this past offseason and made an IMMEDIATE impact. | via Baylor Athletics

The first grand slam was unassuming, a low pitch which made good contact and ended up well over the wall. He put the Bears up 5-0 with that homerun.

The second grand slam also ended up in left field. It was Tyce's next at-bat, and the grandslams occured in back-to-back innings. If he had stopped here, it still would have been quite the memorable performance.

The third grand slam at the bottom of the seventh caught me way off guard. Tyce hit yet another grand slam into left field over the wall. Completing one of the most remarkable debut games of all time, and tying what was thought to be one of the most "unbreakable" records in college baseball.

TYCE ARMSTRONG HAS HIT 3 GRAND SLAMS IN THE SEASON OPENER!



Coat the spikes in @BaylorBaseball gold!

pic.twitter.com/79dturnHPH — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) February 14, 2026

This performance is rapidly making national news and is putting Mitch Thompson's ball club on the map. The Bears put together a great performance on both sides of the ball, with Baylor winning 15-2 in just seven innings. A dream start for Mitch Thompson, and an unimaginable evening for Tyce Armstrong.

Tyce Armstrong again! Is this the greatest opening day performance EVER!? https://t.co/KC0hOjNkPY — College Baseball Insiders (@Theinsiders) February 14, 2026

