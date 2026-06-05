Baylor Baseball Star Travis Sanders Makes Transfer Portal Decision

After a 29-27 season and missing another NCAA Tournament, Baylor's offseason just got worse. The Bears, who haven't made an NCAA Tournament since 2019, just lost their biggest star.

Infielder Travis Sanders has placed his name in the transfer portal. Sanders had his biggest year yet during his second season playing at Baylor.

Sanders hit .369 on the season, drove in 44 runs, and added nine home runs to his total. Sanders opted to transfer to Baylor ahead of the 2025 season. The Copperas Cove (TX) product played his first season of collegiate baseball at Texas Tech.

PORTAL NEWS: @BaylorBaseball INF Travis Sanders has entered the Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders finished the 2026 campaign with a .369 average, 15 doubles, 9 homers and 44 RBIs + a 1.043 OPS. Really exciting player.



D1 PROFILE: https://t.co/0CsmVugzY9 pic.twitter.com/KGxk8VLWyr — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 5, 2026

Following another breakout season, Sanders was named Second-Team All-Big 12. To go along with Sanders, first baseman Tyce Armstrong was named the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year, and he was tabbed as First-Team All-Big 12. Relief pitcher Caleb Bunch was also on the second team with Sanders.

Sanders was an All-Big 12 Honorable mention in 2025, hitting .335 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.

Transfer portal or MLB Draft?

Sanders has entered the portal once before and found a new home, but he's also been in the MLB Draft. As a standout senior, Sanders was selected in the 14th round by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft.

“This is definitely a dream come true,” Sanders said. “To hear my name called in the draft is what I’ve been working towards for so long. It’s a huge honor and I am so thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Baylor SS Travis Sanders fielding work | Baylor Baseball on X

But, as we know, Sanders opted to head the college route, which ended Boston's exclusive rights for Sanders since he has played three years of collegiate baseball.

Earlier this year, Baylor on SI saw a New York Yankees scout earlier this season looking at Sanders. Mike Leuzinger, who has the region of Texas and Louisiana, had his eye on Sanders, and with how well the infielder performed for Baylor in 2026, it's possible New York has its eye on him.

But he chooses to return to college for his fourth season, it's clear that Sanders will be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. It wouldn't be shocking to see one of the premier SEC schools give Sanders an NIL deal he couldn't refuse.

Either way, baseball coach Mitch Thompson — who was retained — faces another uphill battle to bring in players to get the Bears back into the NCAA Tournament.