16-Year-Old 5-Star Standout Prospect Puts Baylor in Her Final 10 Teams

As the Bears close out their regular season Sunday against TCU, recruitment continues to narrow down for big prospects. One big prospect that has been under the Bear's radar is four-star prospect Nation Williams.

Williams is a 6'2" power forward from Las Vegas, Nevada, and is the 11th prospect in the nation. This girl looks destined for greatness, with WNBA Hall of Fame lineage in her family from her mother, Natalie Williams. She also plays for a national powerhouse at Centennial High School and went to the EYBL championship game this year. Last season (24-25), she was the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year.

Where Will She Go?

Nation has just recently put out a list of her final 10 teams she's considering signing to. A few major schools, including LSU, Notre Dame, and Iowa, to name a few. So I do believe it'll be hard for Baylor to have much push to get past these other schools. But the girls have been impressive this year, and with having potentinaly more than four players leaving after this year, Baylor will be looking for positions to fill. Which could give some motivation to Williams that she could be guaranteed plenty of playing time coming to the Bears.

I think Nation would be a good fit at Baylor. It's just that I don't know who is going to be around to help her if she commits. Baylor has over 4 seniors who graduates that will be leaving, and one of them is the leading rebounder on the team, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. Williams only has one offer and a visit at the moment, visiting Iowa on the 22nd during their beatdown win against against 8th ranked Michigan.

Nation Williams picking out her final top ten colleges. | Rivals on X

For a big standout recruit like her, she would probably go play for a team like Iowa, UCLA, or North Carolina. All three major competitive basketball schools that get all the headlines and news paid attention to them. Plus, she will probably have access to some major NIL deals with the support of her mom. The sky is the limit for Williams, and I believe in a few years she will have an impact on a championship team.

With the regular signing period starting in April, fans will continue to keep their eyes on who Williams decides to narrow it down to. But even if she doesn't wind up in Waco playing for the Bears, the standards and expectations she will have will be the same no matter where she goes.