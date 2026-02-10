After a 21-4 start, 10-2 in conference, the girls look to have a big chance in the tournament this year. They have a few tough-ranked games in the next month that could really impact the spot they get put in.

1. TCU (X2!!!!)

TCU's Olivia Miles does a handshake before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 women's basketball game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 17th-ranked Frogs have had an amazing year, winning their first 14 games straight, and at one point were 20-2. TCU has only played three ranked teams all year and has lost two of them. They are led by Notre Dame Transfer senior guard Olivia Miles, averaging 19.7 a game, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.



Miles was a true leader at Notre Dame, and she continues to show it at TCU. February 12th (6 PM CT) will be Baylor and TCU's first meeting this season, with another matchup being the last game of the season on March 1st (3 PM CT). The last game could determine major factors for the Big 12 conference tournament, with two top 20 teams facing off for the final game of the year.

2. Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Bailey Maupin attempts a 3-pointer against Jacksonville during a non-conference women's basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another really tough ranked team that had an incredible start to the year. Texas Tech started the year 19- 0 before losing three of the last six games, all to conference teams. Baylor will have Tech and TCU within the next three weeks. Tech is led by senior guard Bailey Maupin and senior guard Snudda Collins, averaging 15 a piece.



Baylor looks to get revenge against Tech and even up the series after meeting before in December and losing by one point in a defensive, final-second game. Baylor struggled offensively as a team, shooting 37% as a team and committing 21 turnovers. I expect the same, back-and-forth, close game with Baylor coming out on top.

3. Kansas State

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) handles the ball while defended by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jordan Harrison (10) in the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images



Even though they've struggled in conference play this year, you can't forget about Kansas State. The 13-2 Wildcats are definitely having a worse season than what was expected at the beginning of the year. But you can't mistake this team as an "easy in". They have beaten two ranked teams this year, one being against a really good Texas Tech team that has, for the most part, dominated the Big 12 this year.



This is a team that shares the ball, with no major leader in scoring besides junior guard Taryn Sides with 13 points a game. This will be the only meeting between these two teams, and I assume Baylor will be able to handle Kansas State with smart shooting and minimize the turnovers.

4. UCF

UCF Knights guard Kristol Ayson (2) drives with the ball during the second quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball on Jan. 31, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Baylor having three out of six remaining games being against ranked opponents, the other three games are fairly easy conference opponents. The UCF Knights have continued to struggle this year, going 10- 13 despite only playing three ranked games all year.



This is a young roster with just two seniors and two juniors. The team is led by sophomore guard Leah Harmon, averaging 15.7 points and shooting 36.8% from three. They've lost five straight, all in conference play, and are currently 2-10 in conference. With most games being pretty one-sided, there's good reason to believe that the Bears can hold their ground against the Knights and win with comfort.

5. Arizona

Jan 24, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Blessing Adebanjo (14) shooting over Iowa State Cyclones forward Sydney Harris (25) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Baylor will get a home matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on February 21st at 7 PM CT. Arizona is in a horrible slump this year, winning just two games since Christmas!!! They are missing their leading scorer, Senior Guard Mickayla Perdue, who was injured last month.



Arizona is averaging 71.3 points per game and shoots just 45% from the field as a team. Without their top scorer, this team just doesn't have the offensive voltage to keep up with anyone. They have struggled on defense as well, being ranked 262nd with a 94.1. This will be the only meeting this year, and Baylor will win this game by 15 or more

More from Baylor on SI