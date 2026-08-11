3 Key Stats to Know From Baylor Basketball's Dominant Exhibition Win Over Bishops

The Bears finished off their Foreign Tour Saturday, playing Bishop's University in Quebec, Canada. Baylor had another large, convincing victory, blowing past the Bishops by 46 points. Here are three key stats that fans should focus on.

Another Dominating Performance From Isaac

This guy just can't be stopped right now. After a cool 23 points in Friday's game, he comes off the bench to still lead the team with 21 points, shooting 47% from the field, while dishing the ball out with four assists and being a defensive threat, adding three steals.

Jan 16, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is a for-sure leader for this season, and he's showing that ability each game so far this year. The way he can push the pace and find easy looks in transition is gonna make him a headache for opposing defenses. He is constantly on the run, and giving him even a small opening on the break, he will likely make you pay.

He makes it severely tough for opposing backcourts to keep up when he hunts for those high-percentage shots. I truly can't wait to see what he has in store for us, and he should be one of the main driving factors in a bounce-back year for the Bears.

Dominating The Perimeter With Active Hands

In the past two games, Baylor has shown incredible improvements on the defensive side of the ball. Now, I know they aren't defending Power Conference athletes, but being able to put up back-to-back defensive outings like this shows Scott Drew is emphasizing effort-filled defense this year.

Baylor was able to hold Bishops to just 27% shooting while producing multiple turnovers throughout the game. You can see the communication this team shows, and the chemistry makes all the difference. They stay glued to their man and force tough, contested looks all the way until the shot clock winds down.

On top of that, they were living in the passing lanes, making it impossible for the Bishops to find any rhythm, and a real struggle to even get multiple passes off. Dylan Mingo played a huge role in turning good defense into fast-break offense with five steals in just 15 minutes, along with Isaac Williams' three steals.

Feb 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depth Scoring

Baylor's bench didn't just provide a spark; they lit a fire in a two-point game and helped pull away with a 22-point lead going into halftime. Every reserve who played ended up with points, showing great ball movement on the offense. For Scott Drew, this wasn't just a win; this feels like a statement about the roster depth he went out and got.

Name Points Maikcol Perez 6 Evan Chatman 5 Andre Iguodala II 5 Drew Perry 5

Having a bench unit that can maintain high intensity without dropping efficiency will give Baylor a distinct advantage during the grueling Big 12 schedule. When you have a second unit that can play with fire like this, it might just be what you need to make a deep playoff run in March, or at least have some hope for a way more productive and competitive season.