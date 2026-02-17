North Carolina Lands Commitment From Top Class of 2026 Prospect Dylan Mingo

North Carolina is eyeing a deep NCAA men’s tournament run this year—but in the interim, the Tar Heels have added a crucial piece for next year.

Dylan Mingo—a guard for Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y.—has committed to play for North Carolina in 2027, he told Joe Tipton of Rivals Tuesday morning.

“I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment from the players, fans, to the coaches. I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge, knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that,” Mingo told Tipton, praising the coaching staff for “making me feel welcomed.”

Rivals has Mingo ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026, while 247Sports has the native of Farmingdale, N.Y., No. 8. He picked the Tar Heels over Baylor, Penn State and Washington, and he also visited Alabama, Miami, NC State and UConn.

In the present day, North Carolina is 20-5, sixth in the ACC, and ranked No. 16 in the country in coach Hubert Davis’s fifth season. It’ll take on the Wolfpack Tuesday evening in Raleigh in the only scheduled meeting of the season between the rivals.

