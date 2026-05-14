5-Star Dylan Mingo Signing With Baylor Proves Scott Drew Has Built a Blue Blood Program

Every program has up-and-down seasons and that's what Scott Drew's Baylor Bears experienced this past season. The Bears went 17-17 after losing every player from their 2024-25 roster. After reloading via the transfer portal, Baylor went just 17-17, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019-20.

But even the elite teams miss the NCAA Tournament every now and then. North Carolina missed The Big Dance in 2022-23, and Duke was on track to miss it in 2020-21 before a COVID-19 case forced the Blue Devils to withdraw from the ACC Tournament.

But those two programs are labeled 'blue bloods' of college basketball — and so should the Baylor Bears.

Recruiting at an elite level

After having four-star Elijah Williams committed in the 2026 cycle for the longest time, Scott Drew and Co. swung for the fences and signed five-star guard Dylan Mingo, who is one of the highest-rated players in Baylor recruiting history.

But it's not the first five-star Drew has signed. Since 2021, the Bears have signed one five-star player in each class from 2021-26.

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2026: Dylan Mingo

2025: Tounde Yessoufou

2024: VJ Edgecombe

2023: Ja'Kobe Walter

2022: Keyonte George

2021: Kendall Brown

All of whom have enjoyed time in the NBA. Brown played with the Indiana Pacers from 2022-2024, while George, Walker, and Edgecombe all played this season in the league. Yessoufou is currently in the draft, hoping to become a first-round selection.

Baylor has been a proven winner

Like the so-called 'blue bloods' of college basketball, Baylor has been a proven winner on the court. Playing in the Big 12, there is legit competition every night, but the Bears have been toward the top of the mountain for several seasons under Drew.

Prior to missing the NCAA Tournament this past season, the last time the Bears had missed the tournament was back in 2017-18 — we won't count the COVID-19 season in which Baylor had a 26-4 record and would've been in the tournament. In that stretch, Baylor won the national title in 2020-21.

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Drew is already a Hall of Fame coach and not only does he recruit elite talent, but he's able to develop the talent, too. One player isn't going to win you games, and Drew has been able to use the five-star talent he has landed and blend it with development to give the Bears a formidable roster year in and year out.

2026-27 is a big year

Drew has proven to rebound in off years and this upcoming season will be a big one. The Bears have landed some key talent from the portal, like Kayden Mingo from Penn State, plus adding Elijah Williams and Dylan Mingo gives Baylor plenty of talent.

The Bears added former assistant coach and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang back in the fold, and he should only help Baylor get back to its winning ways.

Getting back to the tournament is one step, but getting to the second weekend of the tournament will prove that Baylor is truly back.