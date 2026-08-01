3 Takeaways from the Baylor Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Baylor Basketball recently announced its 15-game nonconference schedule featuring up to nine Power Conference schools, with the likes of Washington, Texas, and Louisville highlighting the list.

Here are four of my takeaways from the big announcement.

The competition is stout

This is no doubt one of the most difficult nonconference schedules the Bears have had in the last few years. Compare it to last year, where the Bears' only real competition was the 2-seed St. Johns and a 13-19 Memphis team. Both of whom the Bears suffered losses to.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flash-forward to this year and the Bears are set to scrap with six teams that went dancing last March. To me, this shows a real belief in this squad compared to last year.

Perhaps last season's team would have benefited from a harder nonconference schedule, and Coach Drew is making the adjustment, or maybe he sees a completely different level of talent and camaraderie that demands a more testing slate.

Only one road game?

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) takes a three-point shot over Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a slate full of home games and neutral sites with only one true road game ahead of conference play. While not having to play on the road is an advantage, the Bears will have very little preparation for the difficulties of playing in a hostile Big 12 road environment.

Going into someone's home court and stealing a win in the Big 12 is a daunting task, finding only six across the last two seasons. My only worry here is that the lack of road experience could be an early stumbling block for the team.

We will see what the Bears are made of in the Players' Era Tournament

Feb 28, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love the opportunity the Bears have to play in this Players' Era Tournament, where they will quickly see some high-caliber competition. I think fans will quickly have a pulse check on the Bears based on their performance over the weekend.

Picking up an SEC team in the first round with the potential to meet an old friend (Gonzaga) in the second round will give Baylor some postseason-level adversity just weeks into the season.

Playing at this high level with few to no rest days will hopefully be a refining fire for Scott Drew and his squad. If they can find a way to win multiple games over the weekend, it might be smooth sailing back to March Madness. On the other hand, a first-round trampling could be a sign of another rough season on the horizon