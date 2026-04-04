4 Players Who Won't Be on the Baylor Bears in 2026-27 Season

Baylor's 2025-26 season has come to an end, officially, after the Bears suffered a loss to Oklahoma in the College Basketball Crown Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Baylor won one game in the Crown tournament, crushing Minnesota in the first round. But the Bears weren't able to get to the title game, and now Scott Drew will begin his roster construction for next season.

So far, Drew has been able to ink Isaac Williams for the next two years, but now all eyes will fall on Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to see what they will do.

Aside from them, we know for sure there won't be four players returning to Waco next season.

Obi Agbim

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After spending a season at JUCO, two at the DII level, and one at Wyoming, Agbim's collegiate career is now over after playing one season with Baylor. The Bears signed Abgim, but the prolific scorer had a hard time adjusting to a point guard role in Waco.

He averaged 10.9 points, which was seven fewer than what he did at Wyoming. Agbim dished out 3.2 assists per game and shot over 36% from three. There were times Agbim came up clutch, but he would have better served a '2' role with the Bears.

Michael Rataj

After spending three seasons at Oregon State, Rataj was Baylor's major addition this past offseason. He was one of the best scorers in the conference a year ago, but nothing translated with Baylor. In fact, Rataj ended up getting benched towards the end of the season, and his minutes decreased.

He finished the season averaging just 7.4 points per game, which was nearly 10 points less from last season with Oregon State.

Dan Skillings

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Baylor signed Skillings this past season after he played three seasons at Cincinnati. He was a steady presence for Scott Drew's team and had to play bigger than what he was. But the senior put up 9.4 points and grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game.

Skillings did struggle with his long-range shot, but he was one of the more consistent players on the team. He wasn't going to bust out with 20 points, but you knew what you were getting out of Skillings.

Caden Powell

The Waco product played two seasons at Wyoming before he played his junior season at Rice. Powell was initially brought in to play behind Juslin Bodo Bodo, but the High Point transfer suffered an injury and never played a game for Baylor.

Powell ended up becoming a starter for Baylor, after things didn't work out with Rataj, He averaged seven points and grabbed a team high 6.3 rebounds per game. Powell was never going to be an elite center for the Bears, but he was respectable and played his role well.