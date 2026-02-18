What Went Wrong: Baylor Collapses at Kansas State

Baylor Basketball walked into Manhattan, Kansas looking for a bounce-back win against a Wildcat team that is in total disarray.

Instead they lose 90-74, turning the ball over 19 times and burying any remaining hopes of making the NCAA tournament. Here's what went wrong

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Came out flat

This game might have been over before it even started. Wildcats PJ Haggerty and Nate Johnson looked like they had a fire lit under them after (former) Head Coach Jerome Tang ripped into the squad after their loss to Cincinnati.

"These dudes do not deserve to put on this uniform—I am embarrassed for the university; I am embarrassed for the fans." Jerome Tang

On the other hand, it seems like the Bears could not have cared less about this game. Even with the return of Dan Skillings, there was a feeling that they did not want to win.

The Bears quickly got down seven points in the first half, and it felt almost insurmountable. It's been an issue we have seen all season.

Turnovers...

What else is there to say? The Bears have the third most turnovers in the Big 12, giving it away at an 11.9 clip.

Tonight was no exception; they turned it over an abysmal 19 times against the Wildcat. To me, it shows carelessness and laziness.

Again, when shots aren't falling, you have to take care of the basketball. Turning the ball over on 24.7% of possessions is not a good recipe for comebacks.

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Is Baylor Basketball dead?

Short answer: yes. Beating No. 4 ranked Arizona paired with a deep Big 12 Tournament run is the only equation for the Bears to go dancing.

I'll say it as it is: the team that played tonight has no chance of doing that. Arizona is not going to come in and mess around; they are a huge, physical team that will come in and take care of their business.

It's been a tough season, but hopefully there are still fun games to come.

