Baylor has started the season 2-0, and the Bears didn't hold back in their matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A win was expected, but I'm not sure many people expected Baylor to come away with a 56-point victory. Here are my studs and duds from this game.

Overall, everyone contributed in their own way in an impressive team performance, highlighted by an outstanding defensive effort. Picking out the duds in this matchup was not easy, as Baylor dominated from start to finish.

Stud: Isaac Williams IV

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) shoots a free throw during the second half against the UAPB Lions at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Williams IV finished with a new career-high 26 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds, six assists, and five steals in an impressive all-around performance.

Williams didn't have his best performance in the Bears' season opener, but he showed that he's still one of the team's best players and can impact the game in several different ways.

Stud: Dylan Mingo

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) dunks the ball against the UAPB Lions during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another impressive performance from Dylan Mingo. The freshman finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and three assists. He also recorded six steals and looks like he will be a huge defensive presence for the Bears this season.

The one area where he struggled was at the free-throw line, where he went 1-for-4. Other than that, he was exceptional.

Stud: Evan Chatman

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Evan Chatman (15) scores a layup against the UAPB Lions during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UAB transfer finished with nine points and six rebounds. Those numbers may not show it, but Chatman had a big impact on the court. He was constantly diving for loose balls and giving maximum effort, even when Baylor had a 50-point lead.

Once Big 12 play arrives, it will be crucial for Baylor to come away with 50/50 balls, and Chatman is someone who will always dive on the floor to come away with it.

Dud: Brett Decker Jr.

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) scores a three-point basket against the UAPB Lions during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Decker is expected to be Baylor's best shooter this season, but he didn't have a great night shooting the ball. He finished with eight points, going 2-for-10 from the field and 2-for-9 from three. It wasn't a bad performance by Decker, as he just couldn't get his shots to fall.

Dud: Elijah Williams

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Elijah Williams (0) dunks the ball ahead of UAPB Lions guard Harrison Pickett (23) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Williams finished with 12 points, shooting 5-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from three. He also recorded three steals and three blocks. He didn't necessarily have a bad game, but before adding two dunks late in the blowout win, he had just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.