Baylor's Taliah Scott receives high honors as Bears jump into top-10 of AP poll
Baylor’s women’s basketball team is wasting no time making noise this season—and neither is Taliah Scott. In her debut week as a Bear, the redshirt sophomore guard earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors after powering Baylor to a 2–0 start, including a statement win over then-No. 7 Duke in Paris. Her efforts helped propel the Bears up nine spots in the latest AP Poll, landing them at No. 7 nationally.
Scott Shines in Debut Week
Scott’s first two games in green and gold were nothing short of electric. Against Duke, she poured in 24 points, including 12 in the decisive fourth quarter, to lift Baylor to a five-point victory. The performance marked her 16th career 20-point outing and her first as a Bear.
She followed that up with 29 points in Baylor’s home opener against Lindenwood, drilling five three-pointers and going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Across the two wins, she totaled 53 points on 47% shooting (16-for-34) while hitting 41% from deep (7-for-17).
The Orange Park, Florida native has now scored 20 or more points in 17 of her first 22 collegiate games—a testament to her scoring consistency and shot-making versatility.
A Top-10 Team and a Statement Start
Scott’s explosive debut has quickly become the catalyst for a Baylor team with championship aspirations. The Bears’ rise from No. 16 to No. 7 in the AP Poll marks one of the biggest early-season jumps in the nation. It also reinforces Baylor’s long-standing standard of excellence under head coach Nicki Collen, whose program continues to set the tone in the Big 12.
This week’s award is Baylor’s 96th all-time Big 12 Player of the Week honor and the program’s 144th total conference weekly award, both league highs.
Big 12 Honors Recap
Joining Scott on the Big 12’s weekly list were:
- Lena Girardi (Oklahoma State) – Freshman of the Week after averaging 15.5 points and tying a league freshman record with nine made threes in a single game.
- Audi Crooks (Iowa State) – Averaged 23.3 points on 70% shooting.
- Jaliya Davis (Kansas) – Scored in double figures in both games of her collegiate debut.
- Jalynn Bristow (Texas Tech) – Tied for the league lead with 10 blocks in the first week.
Scott’s early-season dominance, paired with Baylor’s team-wide momentum, sends a clear message: the Bears are back among the nation’s elite—and their new star guard is already shining brightest on the Big 12 stage.