Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou drawing early buzz ahead of 2025-26 season

Five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou joins the Baylor Bears as a top-10 small forward in college basketball, bringing elite two-way potential and NBA lottery buzz.

St. Joseph Knights forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) brings the ball up court as Gibbs Gladiators guard Oneal Delancy (5) runs with him during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic sunshine series championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
St. Joseph Knights forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) brings the ball up court as Gibbs Gladiators guard Oneal Delancy (5) runs with him during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic sunshine series championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Baylor’s next breakout star might not be a veteran—it could be a freshman.

Incoming five-star small forward Tounde Yessoufou was recently ranked No. 10 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the top 15 small forwards in college basketball heading into the 2025–26 season, solidifying his status as one of the most anticipated newcomers in the sport.

A Freshman Already in Elite Company

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Yessoufou is one of only three freshmen to crack the list, joining BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Tennessee’s Nate Ament.

At just 18 years old, he’s already viewed as a potential one-and-done NBA prospect. On Tankathon’s current Big Board, he’s rated as the third-best American small forward prospect, while Bleacher Report’s way-too-early mock draft from September projected him ninth overall to the Miami Heat.

That kind of projection speaks volumes—not just about his athleticism, but about his motor and mentality.

Choosing Baylor puts him on the same developmental path as former five-star wing VJ Edgecombe, who blossomed into a top-three NBA Draft pick after one season in Waco.

“Mamba Mentality” Meets Big 12 Physicality

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Standing 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Yessoufou arrives at Baylor with a résumé few high school players can match.

The California native became the all-time leading scorer in state history, averaging 32.3 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior at St. Joseph High School.

He scored at least 30 points in 58 of 115 games and posted a career-high of 46.

Beyond the numbers, his approach has drawn comparisons to some of Baylor’s grittiest players of the past decade.

Coaches and scouts rave about his “Mamba mentality,” relentless defense, and ability to take over games on both ends.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) poses for photos after winning the dunk contest during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

On the Nike EYBL circuit, he averaged 16.9 points per game and ranked fourth in scoring at Peach Jam (21.8 PPG on 39% from three).

Head coach Scott Drew has quietly built a roster ready to run, and Yessoufou’s blend of strength, speed, and scoring fits perfectly within that scheme.

Baylor finished second in the Big 12 in scoring last season and ranked top 30 nationally in offensive rating, and Yessoufou gives them another weapon to stretch defenses and finish through contact.

The Next Great Baylor Wing?

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

For Baylor fans, Yessoufou represents more than just another talented freshman—he’s the bridge between eras.

His two-way ceiling and polished offensive game make him a natural heir to the line of dynamic wings who’ve thrived in Waco.

If his high school dominance and elite-level production translate early, Yessoufou could very well follow Edgecombe’s trajectory—one year, one statement season, and a ticket to the NBA Draft green room.

JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist with a passion for covering basketball at every level. He has written extensively on men’s and women’s college basketball, as well as the NBA, building a reputation for clear analysis and thoughtful storytelling. His work focuses on the players, programs, and trends shaping the sport, offering readers insight that goes beyond the box score. Whether breaking down a key matchup or highlighting emerging talent, Jalon’s goal is to provide balanced coverage that connects fans to the game’s strategy, culture, and ongoing evolution.

