Baylor basketball's NCAA NET ranking is a mystery
With the college football season coming to an end for the Baylor Bears, all focus now shifts to the collegiate basketball season where the Bears are off to a fast start. Through the first couple of weeks of action, the Baylor Bears are currently sitting at a 5-1 record with their only loss coming against a tough St. John's team in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
As a reminder, going into this season, Scott Drew had his hands full when it came to creating a roster for the 2025-2026 season. Baylor at one point was left with no players on their roster, resulting in Scott Drew having to scour the transfer portal for players that would fit the Baylor culture. On top of that, Drew had brought in a very talented group of incoming freshmen who he believed could contribute to the Bears right away, especially five-star Tounde Yessoufou.
Through the first 6 games, the Bears are currently being led in scoring by Sophomore transfer guard Cameron Carr who is averaging an impressive 22.7 points, and 5.2 rebounds on incredible shooting splits, averaging 56.6% from the field and 55.2% from the 3 point line. Behind Carr, freshman Tounde Yessoufou is right behind, averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.
Given Baylor's impressive talent, one would think that they would be ranked towards the top of the recently released NET rankings. However, the Bears are currently sitting at the 67th overall position in the NET rankings, sitting behind teams like Colorado State, Rhode Island, and High Point.
When looking at this ranking, some could argue that the Bears have not currently beaten a ranked opponent, which could result in them having a lower ranking. However, the Bears have played formidable opponents and have been victorious against teams like San Diego State and Creighton, both of whom have aspirations of making a post-season run in March.
The fact remains that it is still incredibly early in the college basketball season, with Big 12 conference play right around the corner. Baylor certainly has shown that it has the scoring, the bounce, and the defensive prowess to compete with the best of the Big 12 this upcoming season. Only time will tell if they can rise up the NET rankings but if they continue to play like they have been in the month of November, that is almost inevitable.
