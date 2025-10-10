Baylor makes final push for four-star 2026 wing Kamora Pruitt
Baylor women’s basketball continues to stay active on the recruiting trail, and one of the most sought-after names in the 2026 class could soon be headed to Waco.
Earlier this week, four-star forward Kamora Pruitt announced her top five schools — Baylor, Oklahoma, NC State, Arizona, and SMU — giving the Lady Bears a strong position as her recruitment enters its closing stages.
Baylor Gets Its Shot After the Announcement
Pruitt revealed her list on October 7, then immediately followed it up with an official visit to Baylor the next day, giving Nicki Collen and her staff a prime opportunity to make a statement.
She had already visited Arizona in June and Oklahoma and NC State in September, but Baylor became the final stop on her tour — a potentially pivotal advantage as she begins weighing her options.
The Lady Bears have yet to land their first commitment in the 2026 class, but Pruitt could easily become the centerpiece.
Baylor also recently hosted four-star point guard Natalya Hodge, as Collen continues to pursue a dynamic backcourt-forward combination that fits her fast-paced, spacing-oriented system.
Nationally Ranked and Ready to Rise
At 6-foot-2, Pruitt combines size, athleticism, and versatility — the hallmarks of an elite modern wing.
She’s ranked No. 27 nationally and No. 4 at her position in the 247Sports Composite, while ESPN lists her among the top 25 overall prospects with a scouts grade of 94 out of 100.
Some outlets even consider her a five-star talent based on her blend of offensive creativity and defensive range.
Pruitt stars for Legion Prep Academy (Dallas, TX), where she averaged 16.1 points per game during the 2024–25 season while earning multiple Player of the Game honors and finishing top six in scoring within her division.
On the AAU circuit with Team Lex, she’s an OTE Champion, 3SSB All-American, and USA Basketball invitee, cementing her status among the best in the country.
Scouting reports describe Pruitt as a “unique” offensive weapon — capable of scoring inside, hitting spot-up threes, and creating off the bounce.
Her handle and passing ability give her guard-like control at a forward’s frame, while her rebounding and defensive switchability make her an ideal fit for Collen’s system.
Why Baylor Fits the Bill
For Baylor, Pruitt represents the exact type of player the program has thrived with under Collen: long, versatile, and unselfish.
The Lady Bears have a track record of developing two-way forwards like former top-10 WNBA picks Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both whom brought toughness and polish to the frontcourt.
Pruitt would continue that tradition — and potentially elevate it.
She’s expected to make her college decision sometime during the 2025–26 high school season, and with Baylor getting the final official visit, the Lady Bears have positioned themselves well to make a lasting impression.