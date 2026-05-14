Baylor Star Forward Tounde Yessoufou Dismisses Transfer Portal Talk During Combine Interview

Former five-star wing Tounde Yessoufou left all of his options on the table ahead of the NBA Combine. Not only did Yessoufou enter his name into the 2026 NBA Draft, but he also opted to enter the transfer portal after one season with Baylor.

However, it appears the transfer portal isn't much of an option — at least that's what he's saying. In an interview during the Combine, Yessoufou dismissed transfer portal talk, saying he was only focused on the draft.

"To be honest, I’ve never thought about that one because I’m not planning on returning [to college],” Yessoufou said. “Again, my main focus is just the draft.”

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It's interesting to hear Yessoufou say that for a few reasons. He could return to college and become the most sought-after prospect and sign with some big teams. Both Kentucky and UCLA are eyeing him, and Baylor would love for him to return for a second season.

Plus, Yessoufou's draft stock isn't all that high. He is a fringe first-round pick at the moment, and could fall into Round 2 without a guaranteed contract. He is one of the better physical players in the draft, but the lack of a three-point shot might hinder some teams from taking a flier on him.

Yessoufou in the Combine

Yessoufou's performance at the Combine hasn't been overly impressive and he likely isn't going to skyrocket up any draft boards from his testing numbers.

Max. Vertical Jump: 19th (38")

No-Step Vertical: 8th (34")

Shuttle Run: 5th (2.75 seconds)

Spot-up Shooting: 52nd (44% on 11/25)

Shooting Off The Dribble: 49th (53.3% on 16/30)

3-Point Star Drill: 54th (40% on 10/25)

Clearly, Yessoufou is a physical specimen, but his shooting numbers aren't going to help him. It's worth noting that Michigan's big men, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., both outshot Yessoufou from three — two players who barely shot any threes in college.

What is Yessoufou going to do?

While returning to college might be in the best interest of Yessoufou, both he and his agents seem set on the five-star staying in the draft. If he does come back to college, it's likely not going to be with Baylor.

In his lone season with the Bears, Yessoufou averaged 17.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and led the Bears, averaging two steals per game.

In 2025-26, he was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Yessoufou set a Baylor freshman record, scoring 605 points this season. He is also the Baylor freshman holder for field goals made (226) and field goal attempts (486). He only trails VJ Edgecombe in steals for a freshman in a single year.