Where Baylor Stars Cameron Carr, Tounde Yessoufou Land in Post-Lottery NBA Mock Drafts

After a disappointing 17-17 season, Baylor loses its two stars who shined in Waco. Both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou opted to enter the 2026 NBA Draft, while Yessoufou kept his options open by also entering his name into the transfer portal.

Both players are expected to stay in the draft and get selected, but as of now, Carr's draft stock appears to be much higher than the five-star freshman, Yessoufou. The former Tennessee transfer is projected in Round 1 of every mock draft we found, whereas Yessoufou was projected in mostly the second round.

With the lottery taking place, we are going to look at updated NBA mock drafts to see where both players are projected to land.

ESPN has Carr in Round 1, Yessoufou in Round 2

In ESPN's most recent mock draft, Carr goes No. 18 overall to the Charlotte Hornets. With Carr's playmaking ability, he would fit right in with the young Hornets.

Whereas Yessoufou is predicted to fall into Round 2 and go No. 33 overall to the Brooklyn Nets. That would be the third pick in the second round and Yessoufou would have to work to get a guaranteed contract with the Nets.

Sports Illustrated has a similar mindset

SI updated its mock draft with just a single-round mock. Yessoufou wasn't in it — who would be projected to fall into Round 2 of the draft.

But SI has the Hornets taking Carr with the No. 18 pick in the draft. Carr showed that he can score at an elite mark this past season, averaging nearly 19 points per game, and with his ability to score from anywhere on the court — he is an intriguing option.

CBS Sports has both players going in the first round

In CBS Sports' most recent mock draft, once again, Carr goes No. 18 overall to the Hornets. Carr could help Charlotte get back to the playoffs as a rookie and after a breakout season, Carr still hasn't fully reached his potential.

Finally, Yessoufou is mocked in Round 1. CBS Sports has the former five-star going No. 29 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yessoufou is a scorer, which is something NBA teams are looking for. But between his struggles behind the three-point line, and colleges looking to add him in the portal, Yessoufou could opt to return to college for another season.

Bleacher Report has Carr going No. 18

For the fourth time, Carr goes No. 18 to the Hornets, and this time, from Bleacher Report. The site says Carr would be a safe pick for the Hornets with how well he can score the basketball, and give Charlotte instant offense.

For the second time, Yessoufou is mocked to the Cavs at No. 29. With Yessoufou's physical tools, an NBA team could take a flier on him late in the first round, despite shooting woes. He can, however, drive the ball to the rim as well as anyone, and has a better than average mid-range shot.