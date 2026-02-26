Baylor's Cameron Carr, Tounde Yessoufou's Stock Falls in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Baylor basketball is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Arizona on the basketball court. One game earlier, the Bears made a late comeback to take down Arizona State, and there was hope that Baylor had enough momentum to pull off what felt like the impossible — take down No. 2 Arizona.

While the Bears played their hardest, it wasn't enough to take down Arizona. Once again, it appears their NCAA Tournament hopes are all but officially over. With three games left, players like Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou will have to start thinking about their future.

However, since the last time Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman came out with a mock draft, both player's stocks have fallen — according to Wasserman's updated mock.

No. 22 - Cameron Carr to the Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pro Comp: Devin Vassell

Last projection: No. 18

"Consistency and a high release have helped Cameron Carr's shotmaking look very persuasive. With 37 dunks and 31 blocks at 6'5", the combination of shooting skills and athleticism should help Carr appear very safe and easy to project," wrote Wasserman.

With Baylor having such a small rotation and how much the Bears depend on Carr, it appears he might be tiring out down the stretch. Carr came out blazing hot to start the year, and while he can still put up points, his efficiency has gone down.

In the last three games, Carr has shot 28%, 20%, and 0%, respectively, and his three-point shot was something you could depend on. But tired legs appear to be happening for Carr, and with the Bears still needing to win every game they play, Carr won't be getting breaks anytime soon.

Carr will have to make a big decision following Baylor's season. Come back one more season to be a potential lottery selection in 2027, or go out now and hope you're a first-round pick.

No. 28 - Tounde Yessoufou to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pro Comp: Cam Whitmore

Last projection: No. 23

"Even with his shooting on and off throughout the season, Tounde Yessoufou has remained consistently productive tapping into his physical tools and athleticism for driving, transition finishing, offensive rebounding and defensive playmaking.

"But there have been enough flashes of shotmaking—like during his 37-point eruption against BYU—for NBA teams to feel optimistic about his perimeter development.

"Non-playmaking wings typically need to be threatening or reliable shooters, making Yessoufou's three-point stroke an important swing skill," wrote Wasserman.

Yessoufou is right up there with Cameron Carr in terms of scoring, and Yessoufou has never been efficient scoring the basketball, but his three-point shooting appears to be trending upward. However, he has shot 42% or worse in his last three games and his jumper just isn't falling really well as of late.

Like Carr, Yessoufou will have to make a big-time decision. His talent is off the charts and his upside is tremendous, but Yessoufou could certainly spend one more season playing college basketball and potentially become a household name in the Big 12 next season.