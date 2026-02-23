Where Baylor Duo Cameron Carr, Tounde Yessoufou Are Projected in Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft

Despite a 14-13 record with the NCAA Tournament looking less and less likely with each game passing, the Baylor Bears could have two players selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are viewed as first-round talent if they elect to enter the draft after the college season is over.

Recently, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his updated two-round mock draft and both Carr and Yessoufou were first-round picks.

No. 18 Cameron Carr to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Player Comp: Devin Vassell

"Consistency and a high release have helped Cameron Carr's shotmaking look very persuasive. With 37 dunks and 31 blocks at 6'5", the combination of shooting skills and athleticism should help Carr appear very safe and easy to project," wrote Wasserman.

The Tennessee transfer leads the Bears in scoring and blocks per game. Carr has the height to play forward, but he is lean and can handle the ball like a guard. He's tough to defend with his length and shooting ability. Carr has flashed with athleticism, but getting his three-point shots to fall has been inconsistent as of late.

If Carr can continue to work on his jumper, he has lottery pick upside.

No. 23 Tounde Yessoufou to the Atlanta Hawks

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Player Comp: Cam Whitmore

"Even with his shooting on and off throughout the season, Tounde Yessoufou has remained consistently productive tapping into his physical tools and athleticism for driving, transition finishing, offensive rebounding and defensive playmaking.

"But there have been enough flashes of shotmaking—like during his 37-point eruption against BYU—for NBA teams to feel optimistic about his perimeter development.

"Non-playmaking wings typically need to be threatening or reliable shooters, making Yessoufou's three-point stroke an important swing skill," wrote Wasserman.

There are some debates on if Yessoufou should leave Baylor after one season, but the 18-point scorer appears to be ready. Is he a great shooter? No. But Yessoufou is an athletic freak and can get to the basket at will.

While this comparison is getting old, he does remind you of a raw Anthony Edwards. Once Yessoufou gets to the NBA, he will easily crack the rotation with his high basketball IQ and ability to finish. The deep shot will be a work in progress, and if he unlocks that — watch out.

Baylor would love to get either Carr or Yessoufou back for another season, but the chances that happens feels slim to none.