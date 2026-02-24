How to Watch, Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats

Baylor got back on track this past weekend with a win over Arizona State, now the Bears will be looking to make a statement against another Arizona team — the No. 2 ranked Arizona Wildcats.

Baylor's NCAA Tournament hopes are next to zero, but the Bears could earn some respect if they could find some way to knock of the 'Cats at home. Arizona just had a big-time win on Saturday at Houston, and the Wildcats could be looking past Baylor.

The Bears have four games left this season, with two of them coming against the likes of Arizona and Houston. The Bears still have a chance to make a big-time statement.

Here's how you can see the game, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, Feb. 24 When: 8:00 p.m. CT

8:00 p.m. CT TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Announcers: Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham

Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 18.7 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.5 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.2 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou - 2.1 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Arizona

Points: Brayden Burries - 15.2 PPG

Rebounds: Tobe Awaka - 9.4 RPG

Assists: Jaden Bradley - 4.6 APG

Steals: Jaden Bradley - 1.7 SPG

Blocks: Motiejus Krivas - 1.9 BPG

Score Prediction

Baylor has been reeling this season, and it took a late effort to get past Arizona State. Just two games ago, the Bears fell to Kansas State, which is one of the worst teams in the Big 12. What makes anyone think the Bears can get past No. 2 Arizona?

For that to happen, Baylor needs everything to go its way. Arizona needs to be on a hangover and the top-ranked offense in the Big 12 needs to have one of its worst outings.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor has seen some life from Obi Agbim and Isaac Williams in recent games, and now the Bears will need it all to come together. Cameron Carr needs to turn it around and Tounde Yessoufou needs to continue his hot streak.

If, and this is a big if, all that goes to plan, Baylor will have a fighter's chance. But I just don't see it happening like that.

Final score: Arizona 87, Baylor 74

Game Notes

Tuesday night's matchup will be the 13th meeting between the Bears and Wildcats in program history.

No. 2 is the only ranking Baylor men's basketball has never defeated (0-11 all-time). The highest-ranked home win BU holds is versus No. 3 Arkansas on 2/10/90.

BU is looking for its first top-5 win since 2/26/22, where Baylor took down No. 5 Kansas, 80-70, at home.

Baylor is 35-33 against ranked teams since 2019-20, including a 17-10 mark at home.

Baylor is coming off a 73-68 victory over Arizona State, snapping its previous four-game losing streak.

The Bears came back from an eight-point deficit at the half to earn the win.