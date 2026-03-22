How to Watch, Score Prediction for Baylor vs. Duke in Round of 32

The Baylor women's basketball program had a close call in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Bears lost the second quarter, 17-8, and Nebraska took Baylor down to the wire. But the Bears were able to do enough to get past the No. 11 Cornhuskers, 67-62.

Now, the No. 6 Baylor Bears will take on Duke for the second time this season with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. The Blue Devils are coming off an 81-64 win over Charleston on Friday and Duke is looking for some revenge from its loss earlier this season to Baylor.

Here's how you can see the game, some comparisons, and a final score prediction.

How to watch

Day: Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 22 When: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT TV : ESPN

: ESPN Announcers : Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich

: Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

Final score prediction

Baylor had its way in the opening game of the season, taking down Duke 58-52. In the win, Taliah Scott scored 24 points, scoring on 7-of-18 attempts. Scott wasn't super efficient in the win, but she also nailed 8-of-10 free throws.

While Scott made hers count, Toby Fournier for Duke scored 16 points, making 5-of-15 shot attempts.

Now, Fournier is looking to make it count against Baylor this time around. Fournier and the Blue Devils are a much different team than they were earlier in the season. The Bears are going to need efficiency from Scott and help from the supporting cast.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In the win against Nebraska, Scott only made 3-of-12 shots and the Bears are going to need their star to get it rolling on Sunday. Luckily, against the Cornhuskers, Baylor had four players in double figures and that's exactly what the Bears are going to need to take down Duke for a second time.

If Scott can score 20, shooting the ball better, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Jana Van Gytenbeek, and Bella Fontleroy can all help out by putting up 10 or more points, the Bears have a real fighting chance.

Limiting Fournier might be tough, she is going to get hers, but the Bears need to really limit Duke's supporting cast of Delaney Thomas, Ashlon Jackson, and Taina Mair. Whichever supporting cast shows up — expect that team to win.

Final score: Duke 68, Baylor 64