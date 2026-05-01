Baylor Basketball Targeting 2027 5-Star Forward Dawson Battie

After a disappointing season on the hardwood, Baylor is still putting the pieces together to form a competitive 2026-27 basketball team. The Bears have the start of doing so. Baylor has landed four transfers and two 2026 prospects — one being five-star Dylan Mingo.

Scott Drew has had a good record of bringing five-star talent to Waco. Since 2021, Baylor has landed at least one five-star recruit in its recruiting class. Can that streak continue in 2027?

Drew was recently in to see 2027 five-star forward Dawson Battie. Programs like Texas, Houston, Texas A&M, and Nebraska have all reached out to Battie in the recent weeks.

Battie is one of the better '27 prospects, and he has a long lineage of talent. Battie's father, Derrick, played four years at Temple, and his uncle, Tony, played over 800 career games in the NBA. He was a No. 5 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Battie is a 6'8", 210-pound forward from Dallas (TX) St. Mark's. He is ranked as the No. 11 player in the 2027 cycle, per the Composite, and the No. 3 power forward.

Dawson Battie is filling out and his game is evolving right with it. The five-star talent is undeniable… he’s been dominant all weekend, leading his squad and impacting the game in every way on both ends.@DawsonBattie pic.twitter.com/Pv1Z7GNVFM — Matt Reynolds (@MattReynolds___) April 19, 2026

Gaining a commitment from a star forward would be big

Guard and wing play has been Baylor's saving grace. It was VJ Edgecombe two years ago and this past season, freshman Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron Carr was the dynamic duo in Waco.

Baylor struggled with its front-court play this year. Granted, Capital transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo was supposed to be the Bears' starting center. But a preseason injury never allowed Bodo Bodo to play a game for Baylor.

Instead of having a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Baylor had to go with former Rice center Caden Powell, who was expected to come off the bench this season. The Bears then went out and landed former NBA Draft pick James Nnaji, who was expected to play a pivotal role. But either Nnaji's conditioning wasn't good, or he whatever the case might be — Nnaji didn't live up to expectations and is now in the transfer portal.

Baylor could use a dominant big man in Waco. Battie might only be 6'8", but he has the touch and quickness to make an impact down low. Baylor has a tendency to recruit guards at a high rate, and coach Drew is clearly looking to make an impact on the recruiting trail with a big man.

But if Baylor is going to land a guy like Battie, it's going to have to stay on the gas in his recruitment.