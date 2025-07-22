Baylor Basketball: How to watch Team USA takes on Finland in FISU Quarterfinals
After a 3-0 record in pool play, Team USA is moving on to the bracket round as the No. 1 seed. Led by Baylor stars Dan Skillings, Cameron Carr, and Obi Agbid, USA will look to win its opening matchup against Finland on Wednesday.
In the Quarterfinals round, USA will play Finland at 10:30 am CT/ 11:30 am ET. Fans can follow along on FISU.tv and Baylor Radio.
The other matchups in Round 1 will be as followed:
Germany vs. Romania
Brazil vs. Republic of Korea
Finland vs. USA
Czechia vs. Lithuania
Recap
Team USA won its first game against India in going-away fashion. Behind an efficient effort from Skillings, USA won 111-52. Isaac Williams led the way with 18 points. Head coach Scott Drew utilized his bench in Game 1.
In Game 2, it wasn't as easy for Team USA. In a 84-77 win over Latvia, USA needed a late push to secure the win. Latvia was within six points in the fourth quarter, but forward Cameron Carr came through when he was needed. Agbim led the way with 20 points and Carr had 17.
Then in Game 3, it was much easier for Team USA. In an 85-65 win, USA finished business to complete a perfect 3-0 record in pool play. Agbim once again led the way with 22 points, Carr 19, and Skillings had 16 points.
