Inside The Bears

Baylor Basketball: How to watch Team USA takes on Finland in FISU Quarterfinals

After a 3-0 record in group play, Team USA will have to remain perfect if it hopes to win the FISU World University Games.

Trent Knoop

Baylor Bears Men's Basketball X Account
In this story:

After a 3-0 record in pool play, Team USA is moving on to the bracket round as the No. 1 seed. Led by Baylor stars Dan Skillings, Cameron Carr, and Obi Agbid, USA will look to win its opening matchup against Finland on Wednesday.

In the Quarterfinals round, USA will play Finland at 10:30 am CT/ 11:30 am ET. Fans can follow along on FISU.tv and Baylor Radio.

The other matchups in Round 1 will be as followed:

Germany vs. Romania
Brazil vs. Republic of Korea
Finland vs. USA
Czechia vs. Lithuania

Recap

Team USA won its first game against India in going-away fashion. Behind an efficient effort from Skillings, USA won 111-52. Isaac Williams led the way with 18 points. Head coach Scott Drew utilized his bench in Game 1.

In Game 2, it wasn't as easy for Team USA. In a 84-77 win over Latvia, USA needed a late push to secure the win. Latvia was within six points in the fourth quarter, but forward Cameron Carr came through when he was needed. Agbim led the way with 20 points and Carr had 17.

Then in Game 3, it was much easier for Team USA. In an 85-65 win, USA finished business to complete a perfect 3-0 record in pool play. Agbim once again led the way with 22 points, Carr 19, and Skillings had 16 points.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor star trio fuels Team USA past Romania for a 3-0 record in pool play

REPORT: Big 12 denies new team opportunity to join conference

Big 12 Football: Ranking the top 10 QBs ahead of the 2025 season

College football's toughest schedules in the 2025-2026 season

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball