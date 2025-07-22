Baylor star trio fuels Team USA past Romania for a 3-0 record in pool play
Team USA wrapped up pool play on Monday with another win. After crushing India, getting by Latvia, USA handled business by beating Romania 85-65. The win was fueled by three players who are expected to make an instant impact with Baylor this upcoming season.
Guard Obi Agbim stayed hot, scoring 22 points and leading the way. Forward Cameron Carr continues to show off his athleticism, recording 19 points and six rebounds. Former Cincinnati star, Dan Skillings also played well once again. Skilling scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and handed out four assists.
With pool play over, Team USA will enter bracket stage as the No. 1 seed. Team USA will begin bracket play of the FISU World University Games against Finland on Wednesday, July 23, at 5:30 pm local time (10:30 am CT). Fans can follow along on FISU.tv and Baylor Radio.
You can see the box score, and write up by BaylorBears.com below:
A lob up top to Carr for a dunk followed by a three from Agbim got Team USA started for its third game of the tournament. A few forced turnovers by Team Romania led to chipping away from Team USA’s six point-lead. Another poster one-handed dunk by Carr picked up the momentum to give USA a 9-0 run to head into the second quarter with a 26-15 lead.
Agbim kept his energy up, reaching double-figures at the start of the second quarter. With the help of the Wyoming-transfer, USA went on an 12-2 run in the first five minutes of action out of the break. At halftime, USA led with a 45-32 cushion, shooting 59-percent from the field. On the defensive end, USA forced six steals and held Romania to just 15-percent from behind the arc.
Skillings got the third quarter started with a driving dunk. Skillings and Carr both hit double-figures in the third to contribute to USA’s 26-point third quarter at 71-53.
In the fourth, Team USA kept its foot on the gas while emptying out its bench. All 10 players saw action on the court, including Will Kuykendall who nailed a corner three in the final two minutes to give Team USA’s its third win in Germany.
