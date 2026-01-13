How to watch, prediction for Baylor basketball as Bears look to beat Oklahoma State
Things haven't been ideal for Baylor since Big 12 play started. The Bears dropped to 0-3 in conference play after falling to Houston on Saturday. Baylor has now lost to TCU, Iowa State, and Houston, but the Bears look to rebound on Tuesday night.
Baylor will hit the road and head to Oklahoma State to take on the Cowboys, who are 13-3 and 1-2 in Big 12 play. Ok. State's lone conference win came against ranked UCF at home.
Here is how you can see the game, our prediction, and some game notes.
How to watch
- Day: Tuesday, Jan. 13
- When: 8 p.m. CT
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Announcers: Jordan Kent and Mike O'Donnell
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, OK)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 20.5 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 8.0 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.5 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.7 BPG
Oklahoma State
- Points: Anthony Roy - 17.6 PPG
- Rebounds: Parsa Fallah - 6.3 RPG
- Assists: Kanye Clary - 4.9 APG
- Steals: Jaylen Curry - 1.6 SPG
- Blocks: Christian Coleman - 0.8 BPG
Prediction
Trent Knoop
It's still too early to talk about must-win games, but Baylor badly needs to get back in the win column -- especially for Big 12 play. Obviously, Baylor has gone up against two of the best teams in the conference: Iowa State and Houston.
While Baylor is the away team, the Bears are better than Oklahoma State in almost every facet. The Cowboys turn the ball over more than any team in the Big 12 and Oklahoma State allows the most points in the conference. The Cowboys are the second-highest scoring team in the Big 12 -- one point better than Baylor.
I look for Scott Drew's team to come out swinging and get on board with a much-needed win.
Final score: Baylor 84, Oklahoma State 78
Game Notes
- Baylor travels to Stillwater for the 96th meetup in program history on Tuesday afternoon on CBSSN.
- Despite a 14-26 program road record, BU has won nine of the last 10 games at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
- The last time BU lost at OSU was Jan. 27, 2015, 53-64.
- The last time the Bears played at OSU was Jan. 6, 2024 where #18 Baylor went to overtime and won 75-70.
- Baylor is 67-60 in Big 12 road games since 2012, second-best in the league behind only Kansas
- BU is 33-22 in Big 12 Road games since 2019-20, The best mark in the league in that span.
