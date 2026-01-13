How to watch, prediction for Baylor basketball as Bears look to beat Oklahoma State

Things haven't been ideal for Baylor since Big 12 play started. The Bears dropped to 0-3 in conference play after falling to Houston on Saturday. Baylor has now lost to TCU, Iowa State, and Houston, but the Bears look to rebound on Tuesday night.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Baylor will hit the road and head to Oklahoma State to take on the Cowboys, who are 13-3 and 1-2 in Big 12 play. Ok. State's lone conference win came against ranked UCF at home.

Here is how you can see the game, our prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Tuesday, Jan. 13 When: 8 p.m. CT

8 p.m. CT TV : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Announcers: Jordan Kent and Mike O'Donnell

Jordan Kent and Mike O'Donnell Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, OK)

Leading Players

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 20.5 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 8.0 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.5 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.7 BPG

Oklahoma State

Points: Anthony Roy - 17.6 PPG

Rebounds: Parsa Fallah - 6.3 RPG

Assists: Kanye Clary - 4.9 APG

Steals: Jaylen Curry - 1.6 SPG

Blocks: Christian Coleman - 0.8 BPG

Prediction

Trent Knoop

It's still too early to talk about must-win games, but Baylor badly needs to get back in the win column -- especially for Big 12 play. Obviously, Baylor has gone up against two of the best teams in the conference: Iowa State and Houston.

While Baylor is the away team, the Bears are better than Oklahoma State in almost every facet. The Cowboys turn the ball over more than any team in the Big 12 and Oklahoma State allows the most points in the conference. The Cowboys are the second-highest scoring team in the Big 12 -- one point better than Baylor.

I look for Scott Drew's team to come out swinging and get on board with a much-needed win.

Final score: Baylor 84, Oklahoma State 78

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor travels to Stillwater for the 96th meetup in program history on Tuesday afternoon on CBSSN.

Despite a 14-26 program road record, BU has won nine of the last 10 games at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The last time BU lost at OSU was Jan. 27, 2015, 53-64.

The last time the Bears played at OSU was Jan. 6, 2024 where #18 Baylor went to overtime and won 75-70.

Baylor is 67-60 in Big 12 road games since 2012, second-best in the league behind only Kansas

BU is 33-22 in Big 12 Road games since 2019-20, The best mark in the league in that span.

More From Baylor On SI