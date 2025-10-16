The Baylor Bears are getting a sharpshooter in transfer guard Obi Agbim
Baylor guard Obi Agbim is already earning national recognition before ever playing a game in the Big 12.
Lead college basketball analyst Andy Katz recently ranked Agbim sixth among the top shooters in the country entering the 2025–26 season — a nod to one of the most efficient perimeter weapons in college basketball last year.
The 6-foot-3 senior transfer arrives in Waco after a stellar season at Wyoming, where he averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 43.7% from three.
Those numbers placed him second in the Mountain West in three-point percentage and among the top marksmen nationally, earning him All-Mountain West Third Team honors and the conference’s Newcomer of the Year award.
Agbim’s Elite Shooting Profile
Agbim’s numbers go beyond surface-level accuracy.
His catch-and-shoot percentage of 49% ranked among the best in the country, while his 35% clip on pull-up threes over 80 attempts highlighted his versatility as a shot creator.
That balance of off-ball reliability and off-the-dribble danger makes him a rare dual-threat shooter in today’s college game.
At Wyoming, he became the offense’s focal point, often drawing double teams and still finding ways to punish defenders with deep-range precision.
His ability to relocate off screens, space the floor, and hit shots in rhythm made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the Mountain West — and now, a potential difference-maker in Baylor’s revamped backcourt.
Perfect Fit for Baylor’s System
For a Baylor team that shot just 33.3% from beyond the arc last season — with only Jayden Nunn eclipsing 35% — Agbim’s arrival could be transformative.
Head coach Scott Drew has built some of the nation’s most potent offenses on spacing and guard play, and Agbim’s combination of efficiency, confidence, and range fits perfectly into that blueprint.
His veteran presence and proven production at multiple levels — from Northeastern Junior College to Fort Lewis College to Wyoming — suggest he’s more than ready for the challenge of Big 12 competition.
With his shooting prowess and steady playmaking, Agbim has a chance to be one of the most impactful transfers in the conference this season.
Others on the analyst’s top-five list include Belmont’s Tyler Lundblade (48.1% from three), UConn’s Solo Ball (41.4%), Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard (18.9 PPG on 9.2 attempts per game), and Abdi Bashir Jr. (38.3% on 10.1 attempts).
If Agbim’s track record is any indication, his ranking at No. 6 may just be the starting point — and Baylor could soon boast one of the nation’s premier sharpshooters at the heart of its offensive attack.