Baylor basketball glossed over in the preseason Big 12 poll, Houston picked to win
Basketball season is right around the corner, and Baylor men's basketball might be getting glossed over this season. The Bears lost their entire roster from last season, but Scott Drew is still the coach in Waco, and one thing that he does on an annual basis -- wins.
But until voters and analysts really see Baylor in action, there is going to be some skepticism surrounding the Bears. On Thursday, the Big 12 preseason poll was released and Baylor was picked to finish near the middle of the pack.
Big 12 preseason poll
The Houston Cougars were picked to win the Big 12 this season with 14-first place votes and 224 total. BYU was next in line with 204 total votes and one first-place vote. Baylor was picked to finish behind Kansas, Iowa State, Arizona, Texas Tech, BYU, and Houston this season.
- Houston (14) - 224
- BYU (1) - 204
- Texas Tech - 200
- Arizona (1) - 179
- Iowa State - 170
- Kansas - 163
- Baylor - 137
- Cincinnati - 120
- K-State - 117
- TCU - 90
- West Virginia - 79
- Oklahoma State - 77
- Utah - 50
- UCF - 39
- Colorado - 37
- Arizona State - 34
Not one Bear picked on the preseason All-Big 12 Team:
Despite landing some key transfers and an outstanding freshman class, there weren't any Baylor players picked on the preseason All-Big 12 Team. The preseason Player of the Year went to Texas Tech's JT Toppin.
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
AJ Dybantsa, BYU*
Richie Saunders, BYU
Emanuel Sharp, Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Milos Uzan, Houston*
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Darryn Peterson, Kansas*
P.J. Haggerty, K-State
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
JT Toppin, Texas Tech*
*-unanimous selection
Baylor is still expected to make the postseason
While voters and analysts have no idea what Baylor is going to look like this season the hardwood, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi has the Bears making the NCAA Tournament in his latest bracketology. The college basketball guru has Baylor making it as the No. 8 seed in the Midwest region. Baylor would face No. 9 seed Villanova. And if the Bears won the game, they would likely face No. 1 seed Purdue.
Baylor's 2025-26 schedule
- Friday, Oct. 10: Grand Canyon vs. Baylor (EXH) -- 4 p.m. (not aired)
- Sunday, Oct. 26: Baylor vs. Indiana (EXH) -- TBD
- Monday, Nov 3: UTRGV vs. Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday, Nov 9: Washington vs. Baylor -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Friday, Nov. 14: Tarleton State vs. Baylor -- 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Monday, Nov. 24: Baylor vs. Creighton (Las Vegas) -- 1 p.m. on TBD
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: Baylor vs. St. John's (Las Vegas) -- 4 p.m. on TruTV
- Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 26-27: TBD (Las Vegas) -- TBD
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: Sacramento State vs. Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday, Dec. 6: Baylor vs. Memphis -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: Norfolk State vs. Baylor -- 11 a.m. on ESPN+
- Friday, Dec. 19: Alcorn State vs. Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday, Dec. 21: Southern vs. Baylor -- Noon on TNT
- Monday, Dec. 29: Arlington Baptist vs. Baylor -- 3 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday, Jan. 3: Baylor at TCU -- 4 p.m. on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: Iowa State at Baylor -- 7 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Jan. 10: Houston at Baylor -- Noon on Peacock
- Tuesday, Jan 13: Baylor at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Friday, Jan. 16: Baylor at Kansas -- 7 p.m. on FOX
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: Texas Tech at Baylor -- 8 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Jan 24: TCU at Baylor -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Jan 28: Baylor at Cincinnati -- 5:30 p.m. on FS1
- Saturday, Jan. 31: Baylor at West Virginia -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Feb. 4: Colorado at Baylor -- 7 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Feb. 7: Baylor at Iowa State -- 1 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: BYU at Baylor -- 6 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Saturday, Feb. 14: Louisville vs. Baylor -- 3 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: Baylor at Kansas State -- 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Saturday, Feb. 21: Arizona State at Baylor -- 3 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: Arizona at Baylor -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2
- Saturday, Feb. 28: Baylor at UCF -- 7 p.m. on FS1
- Wednesday, March 4: Baylor at Houston -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2
- Saturday, March 7: Utah at Baylor -- 4 p.m. on Peacock