Breakout star Cameron Carr emerging as Baylor's early 2026 NBA Draft headliner
Entering the season, Baylor’s 2026 NBA Draft conversation was supposed to revolve around one name, five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou. Before he had even played a collegiate possession, Yessoufou was projected as a top-10 pick in Bleacher Report’s preseason mock draft and widely viewed as Baylor’s most NBA-ready prospect. Eight games later, the script has flipped.
Instead of the highly touted freshman driving Baylor’s draft buzz, it’s Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr who has become one of the cycle’s most dramatic risers. In the Field of 68’s Mock Draft 1.0, Carr vaulted all the way to No. 19, a staggering leap for a player who wasn’t listed in Bleacher Report’s two-round mock just two months ago. Yessoufou, once considered the Bears’ guaranteed first-rounder, didn’t appear in the Field of 68’s first-round projection at all. That contrast underscores the story of Baylor’s season to this point: Carr hasn’t just improved, he’s reinvented his perception entirely.
Through seven games, Carr is producing at a level that places him among the nation’s elite guards: 23.0 points per game (second in the Big 12, sixth nationally), 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 57.6 percent shooting from the field and an eye-opening 50 percent from three on five attempts per game. The volume is high, the efficiency is elite, and the role is massive. After appearing sparingly in two seasons at Tennessee, 18 total games, just over 10 minutes per outing last year, he now leads Baylor in minutes at 32.6 per game. He is, by any definition, the early frontrunner for national Most Improved Player.
And he’s caught the attention of the people who matter in NBA circles. The Athletic’s draft analyst Sam Vecenie offered one of the strongest public endorsements of Carr’s rise so far, posting: “Baylor wing Cameron Carr has been the biggest riser of the CBB season so far for me. Looks like a first-round pick. The process looks like what an NBA player's process looks like. Off-ball movement, relocation, cutting, shooting. Big-time scorer averaging over 22 PPG so far.”
For Baylor, Carr’s emergence is both a testament to the program’s developmental environment and a reminder of how fluid draft narratives can be once the ball is tipped. A change of scenery, a modernized offensive role, and a coaching staff willing to lean into his strengths have positioned him as one of the breakout stars of the year.
Meanwhile, Yessoufou’s absence from early mocks doesn’t diminish his long-term trajectory, but it does reflect how drastically expectations can shift once real production replaces projection. Carr arrived in Waco seeking opportunity. Two months in, he’s found a national spotlight and possibly a first-round future.
