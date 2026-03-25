These Four Players Will Shape Baylor's Run in the Chase for the Crown Tournament

The Baylor Bears are set to begin their postseason with the College Basketball Crown tournament set to tip off in Las Vegas in early April.

Baylor is coming off a disappointing season that saw them fail to meet expectations, and miss the NCAA Tournament.

There is still a lot to play for in this tournament. It gives the Bears an opportunity to start building momentum toward a better 2026 season.

They’ll kick off the tournament against a Minnesota team that had some bright spots in a Big Ten conference, which has proven to be one of the toughest in college basketball.

The more Baylor wins, the more they’ll be able to build toward next year.

If they go one-and-done, it’s a missed opportunity to build on next year. Here are the guys they need to lean on to avoid an early exit.

Cameron Carr/Tounde Yessoufou

These games in April may be the final games these two men play on campus before heading to the NBA, but they are still the two best players on the team.

Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou have the talent to form one of the most dynamic duos in the country, but the way the season ended left the team wanting more from both players.

Carr and Yessoufou both battled inconsistency during the season, and occasionally shied away from big moments when the team needed a basket to either start a comeback or slow down an opponent’s run.

Both Carr and Yessoufou are playing for Baylor as well as themselves. A big showing from both players in the tournament will help Baylor advance.

It will also help both players boost their draft stock as the NBA Draft gets closer by the day.

Both players have plenty to play for as the Bears chase the crown.

Obi Agbim

When it’s crunch time, that might as well be called Obi time for the 2025 Baylor Bears. While guys like Carr and Yessoufou may have shied away from the big moments, Agbim embraced them. He hit so many big shots for the Bears this season, and that level of fearlessness and tenacity is something the entire program could use.

Agbim should get his opportunities in these games to make some more big shots as they are expected to be closely contested.

Isaac Williams

Of the players mentioned thus far on the list, none are locks to be back in Baylor next season. While there is no such thing as a lock in this day of college athletics, Isaac Williams does appear to be locked in for the next two years to help stabilize Scott Drew’s program.

Williams signed two-year contract shortly after the offseason ended, and got better as the season went along. His role increased as the season progressed as well.

He finished the season averaging 10.5 points-per-game.

His final game of the season, an 83-79 loss to Arizona State, might have been his best game of the season. Williams building on that momentum should give the Bears a block to build around as they start looking ahead to the 2026 roster.