Want to Play in the NBA? Playing for Baylor Basketball can Help

It's quite an accomplishment for a collegiate team to be able to send a player from their school and have that player end up playing in the NBA. It's an even larger achievement to have two players playing in the NBA from the same school.

More impressive yet are the schools that have three, four, or even five players simultaneously playing at the professional level. When you get to double-digits of players in the NBA though; it's rare, but seven teams currently have ten players as pros playing at the next level. Not to be outdone though, Baylor sits alone at 6th most former players actively playing in the NBA with 11.

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts to his three point basket against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't Knock the System if it Works

The University of Kentucky and Duke share the top spots on this particular leaderboard with 30 and 29 players in the NBA, respectively. And, even with Baylor's overall success in all big three sports over the last fifteen years, Kentucky and Duke are both so deeply entrenched in the sport of basketball with pedigrees that run deeper than just a generation, that those numbers make sense for them.

Also fielding more former players in the NBA are Arizona (19), Michigan (15), and UCLA (12).

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) dunks the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Baylor add to Their NBA Player Total?

Other than Juslin Bodo Bodo, Evan Chatman, and a returning Caden Powell (Baylor's only currently listed seniors on the roster), this year's Baylor team is on the younger side. Only time will tell if any players from this year's team will be playing professionally next year, though we will certainly be keeping an eye on this team's progress throughout the season.

The Mingo brothers, Dylan and Kayden, have the best chances of having an exceptional season in Waco and heading to the draft.

Jan 11, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at The Ferrell Center. Baylor won 88-62. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How's this Season Shaping Up?

Though the start of the season is not until November 2nd, early projections have the Bears finishing as a fringe NCAA tournament team and, while competitive, only be a mid-tier Big XII contender.

ESPN giving their predictions for Baylor's ceiling as a 24-win season and a 6th place finish in the Big XII, ultimately falling in the NCAA tournament in the round of 64. Baylor's projected "floor" has them winning only 19 games, and missing the NCAA tournament entirely.

But with the new additions, along with retaining key players like Bodo Bodo and Isaac Williams, there is an upside for Baylor in 2026-27 under Scott Drew.

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