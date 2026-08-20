Projecting Baylor Basketball's Depth Chart in 2026-27 With Caden Powell Back

A recent injunction in an Ohio court has massive implications in Waco, Texas, as it has allowed someone we believed was a former Baylor basketball player to now be an active Baylor basketball player. I am, of course, talking about Waco native Caden Powell.

Powell landed at Baylor last season after stints at Wyoming and Rice, and had a solid season for the Bears, where he was expected to step in as a backup center for Scott Drew. Powell ended the season as the starter, though, after a laundry list of injuries for the team, which left the group very thin.

Caden Powell directing the defense against Cincy this past season. | via Baylor Athletics

This year's team is far different, though, and a lot of that is a testament to Scott Drew and his staff making sure they built a group that has the depth to withstand a full season and play through March. Powell is the final addition to this deep squad, and while the staff may not have known he would be available until very recently, he was a welcome addition and perfectly rounds out the roster.

I don't think Caleb Powell immediately steps into the starting lineup, but he will have a massive role as his defensive impact is nice to have off the bench, and he can act as a lob threat on the other end as well.

Caden Powell played a massive role for the Bears last season. | via Baylor Athletic

The depth chart for the Bears could look a lot like this come November.

Guards

Starters: Kayden Mingo (So.), Dylan Mingo (Fr.)

Rotation: Isaac Williams IV (Jr.), Brett Decker Jr. (Jr.), Andre Iguodala Jr. (RS-Fr.)

Depth/RS: Drew Perry (So.), James Goodis (Sr.)

Penn St freshman Kayden Mingo (@_kaydenmingo) looked very good today in a preseason matchup with Dayton.



The 4 ⭐️ guard finished with 16 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 6-10 FG in his preseason debut. pic.twitter.com/j4KoxHjdhc — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) October 19, 2025

Wings/Forwards

Starters: Isaac Celiscar (Jr.), Evan Chatman (Sr.),

Rotation: Elijah Williams (Fr.), Maikcol Perez (So.), Andre Iguodala Jr. (RS-Fr.)

🇮🇹 2026 6-8 F Maikcol Perez led Italy in PPG (14.6), RPG (8.6), APG (4.3) during a U17 WC silver medal run and earned a spot on the All-Star 5



Athletic wing with a sturdy frame, a versatile centerpiece for Italy with his ability to make plays for others and impact on the O glass pic.twitter.com/rauJJcuJit — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) July 9, 2024

Center

Starter: Juslin Bodo Bodo (Sr.)

Rotation: Caden Powell (Sr.), Mayo Soyoye (So.)

Depth/RS: Tegra Makabu (Fr.)

Projected Starting Lineup

PG SG SF PF C Kayden Mingo (So.) Dylan Mingo. (Fr.) Isaac Celiscar (Jr.) Evan Chatman (Sr.) Juslin Bodo Bodo (Sr.)

What does Caden Powell add to Baylor immediately?

The great Scott Drew teams of the past had quality depth at the Center position. In 2021, Baylor had Flo Thamba, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and Mark Vital enforcing the paint and anchoring that great guard defense while also adding power and offensive rebounding on the other end. While I don't expect Mayo Soyoye, Caden Powell, and Juslin Bodo Bodo to fully match what the 2021 guys did, I do expect them to somewhat recreate it, and that will be massive for Scott Drew this season.

Baylor center Juslin Bodo Bodo is looking healthier and healthier after missing all last year with an injury. #SicEm 🐻



🎥bodojuslin/IG pic.twitter.com/YxktTb8DZO — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) May 14, 2026

Powell adds a lot of experience to this group as well. While the team seems to be very together and have lots of leaders, they are very young across the board. Evan Chatman and Juslin Bodo Bodo were the lone seniors on the team before the Powell addition. Powell's wealth of experience, especially in the Big 12, is going to be essential to this group.