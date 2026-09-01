Move Over UConn, Baylor's Big Three has Been a Winning Machine Since 2011

Since 2011, only the University of Connecticut has won more games as a collective between its men's basketball teams, women's basketball teams (as well as coach Geno Auriemma's legendary run from 2014-2017 where his women's basketball team won 111 consecutive games), and football teams than any other college.

Baylor, however, is only two total wins behind UCONN at 931-317, and Baylor at 929-308 and actually ahead in win percentage with UCONN at 74.599% and Baylor at 75.101%



History of Success by the Baylor Football Since 2011

Whether with Robert Griffin III winning the Heisman Trophy to cap off the 2011 season, or quarterback Bryce Petty leading the Bears to their first Big 12 Championship during the 2013 season, an expectation of greatness has surrounded the Baylor football team.

Aug 31, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the Big 12 champions logo during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at McLane Stadium. The Bears shut out the Mustangs 45-0. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dave Aranda Showed Promise in Early Seasons

Currently with a record of 36-37 heading into his seventh year at Baylor, Aranda's best season came in 2021 when the Bears finished 12-2, winning the Big 12 Conference title as well as the Sugar Bowl that season. Struggles in recent years have found him in the hot seat this season, but a new look Bears team has this writer optimistic that they can return to their winning ways.

Off the Field and Onto the Hard Wood

Under head coach Scott Drew, the entire duration of the 2011 season until present day, the Bears have amassed a record of 360–145, winning 71.3% of their games during that stretch. NCAA champions in the 2020-2021 season, the basketball team hasn't advanced beyond the round of 32 since, but with last season being their worst record under Drew within that time span (17-17 overall), it will be interesting to see if coach Drew can help get the Bears back to his traditionally winning ways.

Last but Certainly not "Least" as They're the Most Prolific Overall

Dec 19, 2014; Winter Park, FL, USA;Baylor Bears forward Nina Davis (13) is introduced before a Women's NCAA college basketball game against the Syracuse Orange at the Warden Arena. Baylor won 74-72. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baylor Bears women's basketball team has had notable success since the 2011 season, winning the championship in 2011-2012 as an undefeated team, consistently making it to the NCAA Sweet 16 at a minimum until the 2018-2019 season where they again became NCAA champions. We'll never know what could have been during the 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19 causing the season to end prior to the NCAA tournament.

Shivering with Anticipation

Only time will tell how the season shakes out for these three teams, but it's not unrealistic to believe that Baylor could take over the top spot as the winningest most college in the big three sports. We'll be here to provide coverage every step of the way with up-to-date news and reports.

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