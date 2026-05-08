I never really thought there would be a day when even more teams would be added to March Madness, but after many years of solid teams barely slipping out of the tournament, the NCAA has decided to expand the field to 76 teams starting this year. Will the Bears pass their expectations and prove doubters from last year wrong?

What Does This Mean for The Bears

After a struggling year for the Bears, going just 17-17 last year. This larger field will allow a few low conference teams to make it, and give big power five schools a little more leg room to slide into the field, even if they didn't have the greatest year.

I think having more play in seed games is a good thing; we've seen multiple teams make a play in a seed at an 11 or seven seed and go on to win a few games. Texas made the 11 seed, beat a really good BYU team, and put up a strong game against one of the best teams in the tournament, losing 79-77 to Purdue in the Sweet 16.

I'm expecting a major bounce-back year for the Bears, adding transfers such as Yale Foward Isaac Celiscar and Penn State Guard Kayden Mingo, which should really help with the massive haul of players leaving this year. Although Carr decided to enter the draft, and Tounde entered the portal, the Bears have definitely been busy trying to make up for last years dissapointing outcome.

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Isaac Celiscar (8) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Where Katz has the Bears

In Katz's prediction, Baylor is placed in the West as a projected nine seed, facing off against Saint Louis. Not surprising that predictions will most likely stay low for Baylor, especially with the talent that has left this year. Even though a nine seed is better than not making the tournament at all, I still think there should be a higher expectation of Baylor, not just from fans, but analysts, too.

This was a team of five straight tournament appearances before missing last year, and winning one in the 20-21 season. Baylor really needs to find a way to get back to being one of the big dogs in the Big 12, with teams like Houston, Arizona, and Iowa State continuing to get better almost every year. I think it's time for Scott to step up and give fans a strong year with a reason to continue believing in the Bears.