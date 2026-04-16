Kayden Mingo's Commitment to Baylor All But Guarantees Dylan Mingo Will Follow

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Penn State Guard Kayden Mingo will be joining the Baylor Bears for the 2026-2027 season.

Kayden is a talented guard who had an excellent season at Penn State and is expected to take another jump in the upcoming season, but the news is also a promising sign for Baylor, bringing in his 5-star brother, Dylan Mingo.

Baylor has had eyes on the No. 2 ranked prospect for a while after Dylan had Baylor in his top three before committing to North Carolina.

His recent decommitment had Baylor fans chomping at the bit to go sign the guard, and bringing in Kayden only adds fuel to the flame.

Dylan is ABSOLUTELY following 🤣🤣. Baylor was in his top 3.. and there’s no way he goes to Penn St with Kayden leaving — Thomas (@FlameHairMac) April 16, 2026

Before his commitment, Dylan was asked why he liked Baylor, and he said this:

“Honestly, just because of their track record with guards, you know, Tounde Yessoufou, he should go first round this year. VJ Edgecombe, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell—those are all great guards that went there and succeeded, and are doing good at the next level. And then also just the relationship I built with them off the court. They’re strong believers in Christ, which I am as well. And they’re just always so positive and just great people to other people.”

Dylan also expressed interest in playing with his brother at Penn St. before signing with the Tar Heels, which is just all the more reason why Baylor is a top option.

Baylor basketball lacked a true ball handler last season, with Obi Agbim, Cameron Carr, and Isaac Williams taking turns bringing the ball up.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Mingo brothers would absolutely be the backcourt cure that Scott Drew is looking for. Kayden is listed as an excellent facilitator, averaging 4.3 assists with only 2.0 turnovers a game.

Dylan, with a similar frame, would only help the situation, giving the Bears a secondary ball handler and adding talent to an already intimidating offense.

The starting rotation already boasts a returning Isaac Williams, Kayden Mingo, and Brett Decker Jr., whose ink has yet to dry from his signing.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Scott Drew is doing an excellent job so far in this offseason, as Kayden is the highest-rated transfer Baylor has seen in the last couple years, and his little brother would be the biggest addition since VJ Edgecombe.

Keep notifications on, Baylor fans; there are more moves to come, and Dylan Mingo is surely Waco-bound in the coming days.