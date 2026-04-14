Baylor Star Cameron Carr Makes NBA Draft Decision

Baylor is set to be without the majority of its offense next season. Freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou had already declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, and now Cameron Carr will join him.

According to NBA Draft's Jonathan Givony, Carr has declared for the draft and will stay in the draft, neither returning to Baylor or enter the transfer portal.

The 6'5" guard led the Bears this season, averaging 18.9 points per game. Yessoufou was right behind, averaging 17.8 points per game. Baylor will now lose its top three scorers from this season. Point guard Obi Agbim graduates after his lone season in Waco, scoring 10.7 points per game.

NEWS: Baylor's Cam Carr will declare for the NBA Draft, per Drew Gross and Bill Duffy of WME Basketball.



Carr, a projected 1st-round pick, averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 38% from 3. Plans to stay in draft and will not enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/J4XYOjAI2a — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2026

Carr also leaves Waco after one season with the team. Carr came to Baylor last season, after he opted to transfer away from Tennessee in the middle of the season.

The athletic guard could test out as one of the most athletic players in the draft. He is explosive off the dribble, and can fly around the court. Carr averaged a respectable 5.8 rebounds per game, and he led the team, blocking, 1.3 shots per game. Carr shot under 38% from three, and while that number is also respectable, his percentage kept dropping as the season went on.

NBA teams will want to see a more consistent shot out of Carr, but teams will love what he brings to the table.

Carr's path to Baylor

Carr was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and he chose to begin his career playing for Rick Barnes at Tennessee. In his first season with the Vols, Carr played in 14 total games, and he expected to be a big part of the team heading into his second year with the team, but things didn't work that way.

Carr suffered a left thumb injury, which allowed him to play in only four games that year. He later departed the team and chose to commit to Baylor during the season, which allowed him to heal and get ready for his biggest season yet.

Scoring a total of 642 points this year, he finished No. 5 on Baylor's all-time single-season scoring list. He notched double figures in all 32 games he played and showed a unique combination of scoring. Carr can create his own shot and he's super athletic off the dribble, where he can put his head down and get to the rim.

Carr is exactly what NBA teams are searching for, and while he still might need to be fine-tuned — he has the chance to shine.