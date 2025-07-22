Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor standout
It won't be easy to make the Kansas City Chiefs' opening day roster, but that's what former Baylor WR Hal Presley is going to attempt to do. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Presley worked out with Kansas City -- along with two other WRs -- before reportedly signing a deal with arguably the best NFL team out there.
Presley made an impact for Baylor in 2024, finishing third on the team in receptions (31) and fourth on the team with 429 receiving yards. The 6-foot-3 playmaker also caught three receiving touchdowns for the Bears.
Presley's best year came this past year, but he was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention back in 2022 for Baylor. In that season, he caught for 382 yards on 32 receptions and four scores.
KC has a loaded starting lineup. The Chiefs have Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown on top. But after those three, it gets a little murky for KC. It's also quite possible that Rice serves an NFL suspension, so there could be an opportunity for a guy like Presley to work his way onto the 53-man roster if he plays well this preseason.
