Baylor fans' frustration reaches breaking point after Bears lose two 2026 commits

The Baylor Bears lost two key 2026 commits in 72 hours, dropping its class ranking and amplifying fan frustration as questions grow about the program’s direction under head coach Dave Aranda after a disappointing 5-7 season.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Baylor’s 2026 recruiting class took a seismic hit this past weekend. Within 72 hours, four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent flipped to the Michigan Wolverines and four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton decommitted and committed to the in-state rival Texas Longhorns. Both had been long-time pledges to the Bears. Carlton, in particular, had been committed since July.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Baylor President Linda Livingstone’s decision to retain head coach Dave Aranda was tied in part to preserving the Bears’ highly ranked 2026 class. Aranda himself had emphasized keeping the group intact, pairing high-school recruiting with portal additions to reshape the roster’s physical identity.

“Building it in a way that there’s a more physical component to this team is critical,” Aranda said following the Utah loss. Now one of the foundations to helping add some more physicality is playing for the university across the pond.

A Once-Top Class Suddenly Sliding

Baylor entered July with the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. The Bears sold stability. They sold vision. Now, with two of their headliners gone, that same class sits at 10th in the conference.

Losing a blue-chip corner and a high-end defensive lineman in rapid succession removes two players Baylor expected to build around in a defensive overhaul. It also raises the question Baylor hoped to avoid: if on-field struggles compound with decommitments, how strong is the program’s foundation heading into a critical offseason?

Fan Frustration Spills Over

The reactions from Baylor fans were immediate and emotional. The LockedOn Baylor podcast captured the sentiment in real time when host Cam Stuart delivered a blunt assessment following Carlton’s flip.

“This is a broken program. It is so damn broken and it’s breaking right in front of us,” Stuart said. “How could you blame the kid? Would you want to come play here after what we just saw? After what we’ve seen the last six years? You can only like a coach so much. It’s not too late by the way.”

The anger stems from more than recruiting flips. Baylor just finished 5-7, losing its final two games and missing bowl eligibility for the second time in three seasons. While prominent programs around the nation have made aggressive coaching moves like James Franklin joining Virginia Tech, Lane Kiffin heading to LSU, Baylor has remained firmly committed to Aranda.

The Retention Logic Is Now Under Pressure

When Baylor announced its decision to keep Aranda, the reasoning centered on transitional stability after athletic director Mack Rhoades stepped away, protecting a nationally ranked 2026 class, and avoiding a heavy buyout to redirect resources toward NIL, the transfer portal, and revenue-sharing readiness. But two top recruits are gone. The final impression of the season was a spiraling team missing a bowl. And the coaching carousel continues to offer potential upgrades.

As Stuart said, “there’s still time” if Baylor wants to make a bold move. The reality, though, is that nothing suggests a change is coming, even as the program absorbs its most damaging recruiting week of the Aranda era.

