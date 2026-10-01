3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week Four Matchup Against Arizona State

The Bears will be on the road for the first time since Week 1 in Atlanta. Not only is this a road game for Baylor, but it's also a 9:30 p.m. CT start, which is something this team isn't quite used to.

Avoiding a Slow Start on the Road

With this game starting later than the Bears are used to along with being on the road, Baylor will have to get off to a fast start. Arizona State is coming off a bye week after defeating Kansas in London the week before, so the Sun Devils have had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup.

Baylor can't afford to start slow and let Arizona State control this game early. The Bears will have to avoid shooting themselves in the foot with costly penalties and turnovers, especially on the road.

Will the Offense Improve?

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) passes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a shaky game against Colorado, this offense will have to be better. Maintaining long drives will be important, as the Bears weren't able to do that much against the Buffaloes.

After a full game back and another week of recovery, hopefully DJ Lagway will be improved and more comfortable using his legs. Lagway had plenty of opportunities to run last week, but didn't seem comfortable doing it, which led to some questionable decisions.

Something that this offense has continued to struggle with is the run game. The fourth quarter against Colorado showed some promise in the rush attack, so hopefully the Bears can capitalize on that against the Sun Devils this Saturday.

Special Teams Could Make the Difference

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) kicks a field goal against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams could play a big role in this game for Baylor. Rhett Armstrong has already improved and shown why he was such a highly rated kicker. He went 3-for-3 and knocked down a 54-yarder against Colorado. If it comes down to it, Baylor will need him to stay consistent against Arizona State.

Palmer Williams has been great all season. He is consistently pinning teams deep in their territory and setting up the Bears with good field position. Baylor may need some plays like that to help scrape out a win against the Sun Devils.

Jayden McGowan showed that he can be a dangerous punt returner. Against Colorado, he averaged over 18 yards per return and had a long of 36. I wouldn't be surprised to see him run one back for a touchdown soon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.