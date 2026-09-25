Baylor Confidence Meter: How I'm Feeling About the Trending Positions Against Colorado

With some position groups continuing to impress me and others starting to concern me, here's how I'm feeling about the trending positions as the Bears open up Big 12 play against Colorado.

Secondary: 8/10

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) in action against Baylor Bears cornerback Levar Thornton Jr. (25) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group has been reliable for Baylor's defense so far. They've been able to create turnovers while also limiting big plays. The Bears' secondary came away with three interceptions against Auburn, one against Louisiana Tech, and held Prairie View A&M to 74 passing yards.

I'm expecting Colorado to try to establish its run game, as that's what they've had success with so far this season. If they can find success with the rush attack, that will open up the passing game for them.

Luckily for the Bears, starting safety Devin Turner is expected to return this week. I expect this group's success to continue against the Buffaloes on Saturday.

Offensive Line: 6/10

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) in action against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group has been my biggest concern so far this season. The Bears have consistently struggled to create holes for the running backs, and that will have to change with Big 12 play underway.

Penalties have been another issue with this unit. Coach Aranda mentioned that the penalties on the offensive line have been holding the entire offense back. This team can't afford costly mistakes like that when playing better competition.

Protecting Lagway in the pocket will be crucial for Baylor. He can't be under constant pressure on pass plays, especially if his ankle isn't 100% healthy.

If they can improve on the run blocking and protect Lagway in the pocket, then this offense will be at its best.

Wide Receiver: 8.5/10

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) carries the ball as Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Alonzo Jackson Jr. (24) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's secondary has struggled so far this season, and I think the Baylor offense will take full advantage of that.

As expected, guys like Gavin Freeman and Louis Brown IV have been consistent for this offense so far, and I think they'll have a big game against the Buffaloes.

Jayden McGowan is someone who has stepped up big time for this offense as he has reeled in four touchdowns and 159 receiving yards this season.

Someone to watch for in this matchup is Dre'lon Miller, who transferred in from Colorado. Miller was expected to play a bigger role in this offense, but we haven't seen much of that yet. I wouldn't be surprised to see him make some plays against his former team.

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