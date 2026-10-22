3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week 8 Matchup Against Kansas

After getting the hopes of many Baylor fans up, the Bears had a horrific performance offensively against TCU.

With questions surrounding the offense and the team's overall consistency, Dave Aranda and his staff have plenty to figure out heading into Saturday's game. Here are three storylines I'm watching most.

1. Will Baylor's Offense Have More Success Against Kansas?

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) and offensive coordinator Jake Spatial during warmups before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From scoring 55 points against Arizona State to failing to score a touchdown against TCU, there are plenty of concerns surrounding this Baylor offense. The offensive line struggled, the receivers had a hard time getting open, and DJ Lagway wasn't always accurate with his throws.

I had hopes of the run game improving after the Arizona State game, but I don't see that happening anytime soon. TCU has a great defensive line, but there's no reason the Bears should've struggled that much against them. Averaging 1.6 yards per carry will never get the job done.

I trust Jake Spavital to prepare a better game plan against Kansas and get the ball out of Lagway's hands quickly if the defensive pressure becomes an issue.

Can the Team Bounce Back From a Game Like That?

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks to the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some teams tend to fall apart after a disappointing loss like that, and I'm wondering if the Bears will do the same. There was a lot of hype building around this team after the Arizona State game and the bye week, but I'm not sure if the players will have the same energy heading into the Kansas game.

The body language of a team says a lot, and when players aren't jumping around and getting excited on the sidelines after a score, during kickoffs, or after a big play, it can say something about the team's overall mentality.

Aranda is essentially coaching for his job at this point, and he'll need to find a way to keep this team motivated, especially with three ranked opponents still on the schedule.

Which Baylor Receiver Will Step Up Next?

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Gil Jackson Jr. (4) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gavin Freeman has been the main guy in this Baylor offense, and someone else will need to match his production. Louis Brown IV looks like the next option, as he was targeted several times against TCU and finished with 74 receiving yards. Jadon Porter is another receiver who could step up, as he has shown he can make big plays.

If the Bears want to get the offense back on track against Kansas, Lagway will need more help from his receivers. Having another consistent option in the passing game would make it harder for opposing defenses to focus on Freeman and give this offense a better chance to make plays downfield.

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