The Bears head north for a two-game road trip with their backs against the wall after dropping their second game of the season with an ugly loss to rival TCU. Baylor is historically dominant against Kansas, winning 14 straight against the Jayhawks. Here are four keys to keep the hot streak alive:

Improve the offensive front

Priority number one for Baylor is improving the offensive line from last game. The running backs struggled, and DJ Lagway struggled, but the O-line has to take the majority of the blame for the pitiful offensive showing against the Horned Frogs.

“Our offensive line and run blocking and pass blocking are the key contributors,” Aranda said. “A lot of our offensive linemen really struggled in the game. … I take responsibility for our offensive front not being where they need to be. You go back to spring and just the issues there. It’s something that is of great urgency to get fixed.”

Blitz Isaiah Marshall

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) looks to pass as Baylor Bears defensive lineman Kamren Washington (96) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaden Craig was in a groove for the Horned Frogs up until he got sacked twice from the blitz in the second quarter. Baylor should try to get KU's quarterback Isaiah Marshall off balance as quickly as possible on Saturday.

The defensive line will contain Marshall and the run game, but they can struggle to generate real pressure in the pocket with just a four-man front. Send the blitz early and often.

Decide who is running the ball

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-man running back carousel didn't work against TCU. Yes, the offensive line struggles were a big part of the run game problems. But instead of sticking with two guys or giving up on the run completely (like the Frogs did), Aranda kept subbing different legs in and out.

Against Kansas, find the two guys who want to carry the ball and feed them. Be patient with them if they hit a tough patch. We've seen Pendergrass' explosiveness when he can get his feet under him in the course of a game.

Limit explosive plays on defense

The book is out on the Baylor defense: break into the red zone by throwing deep balls. The defensive line is the strength, but if the opponent can stretch out the secondary, there is opportunity for big plays. The Bears have to make the Jayhawk offense go five to ten yards at a time.

The Baylor defense gives up yards, but they typically only get better as a game goes on. With the exception of the two go routes that Craig connected on, TCU might not have ever reached the red zone. The Baylor secondary has to be on the same page and limit the explosive plays.

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