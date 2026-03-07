Baylor’s Offensive Line Faces Massive Reset Entering 2026

The Baylor offensive line was consistently average during the 2025 season. There was a lot of talent and experience across the offensive line last year, which just didn't pan out in the same way it did in 2024. The group never had a bad game in 2025, but it's hard to confidently say they played well in multiple games, especially down the stretch. They lost some key players in this group via the portal and graduation, and had to almost fully rebuild the group, starters and depth included.

The most notable exits include starting right guard Omar Aigbedion and left guard Ryan Lengyel, both of whom graduated and will pursue opportunities at the next level. Baylor also lost starting center Coleton Price, who transferred to Kentucky, and starting right tackle Sean Thompkins, who landed at LSU.

Baylor also experienced coaching turnover at this position. They moved on from Mason Miller mid-season last year and landed on an internal hire of Austin Woods to lead the room heading into 2026. This is a massive year for the Baylor offensive line; they have a great trio of running backs and DJ Lagway behind them, and they will need to produce if the offense wants to match its peaks of the past two seasons.

Austin Woods was announced as the new offensive line coach after Mason Miller was dismissed last season. | via Baylor Athletics

Projected Depth Chart:

Left Tackle

Starter: Kaden Sieracki (RS SR)

Backup: Isaiah Robinson (RS SO)

Depth: Connor Cameron (RS SO)

Left Guard

Starter: Asher Hale (JR)

Backup: Keystone Allison (RS SO)

Depth: Donel Robinson Jr. (FR)

Center

Starter: Yakiri Walker (RS SR)

Backup: Harrison Cluff (RS FR)

Right Guard

Starter: Nate Kibble (RS SO)

Backup: Koltin Sieracki (RS SO)

Right Tackle

Starter: Cole Rhett (RS JR)

Backup: Matthew Parker (RS FR)

Depth: Logan Moore (RS SO)

What I like about the room

I really like certain players that Baylor brought in. Cole Rhett has played a lot of snaps in the past two years at Toledo and garnered a lot of interest from high-level Power Four schools when he entered the portal in December. He will no doubt be a rock for this Baylor offense, and will have to step up as a leader as one of the more experienced players on the Offensive line.

Cole Rhett transfers to the Bears via Toledo. | via Toledo Athletics

The lone returner on the offensive line is Kaden Sieracki. He played well last year throughout the season and will also have a large role in making sure this group can at least produce to the level it did last season.

What I don't like about the room

The turnover from where this room was in October 2025 to where it is now is truly shocking. One returning starter, a new coach, and new depth makes me wary to project success for the offensive line. While both tackle positions seem to be safe bets for Baylor, the interior of the offensive line is where my worries begin.

Nate Kibble joins the Bears after spending three years with the University of Texas. | via 247Sports

Asher Hale played a lot at South Alabama, but he could struggle to step up when it comes to Big 12 play. Yakiri Walker played a lot at Memphis, but I couldn't confidently say that he is a power conference starter. Nate Kibble transferred in from Texas and was highly recruited out of high school, but there is a reason he is leaving Texas, and it's because he could not see the field in two years there.

This group will have to take a large step this offseason so that they can produce for the talented running back trio of Dawson Pendergrass, Michael Turner, and Caden Knighten and new quarterback DJ Lagway.

