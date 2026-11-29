A back and forth game between the CFP No. 18 Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears to end their regular seasons nearly couldn't be decided in regulation as this one came down to the last possible second on the game clock. Interim Head Coach Joe Klanderman's final regular season game sees him finish 2-3, and the Bears finish with a record of 6-6 after Baylor loses to Houston 30-27. Caden Knighten would have a career day, scoring all three of Baylor's touchdowns against the Cougars, but Houston would kick a field goal as time expired to win the game.

In a game that started off rough for the Bears, being down 14-0 and quickly is always a bad way to go about things. Baylor would score back to back touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second quarter to cut the deficit down to a single point (the Bears first PAT was blocked) and would find themselves in the lead 27-20 with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. It eventually all would come down to a 50 yard field goal that saw the Bears lose 30-27.

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor 67 - Houston 84

Total Yards: Baylor 466 - Houston 540

Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 200 - Houston 275

Total First Downs: Baylor 21 - Houston 30

Time of Possession: Baylor 23:13 - Houston 36:47

Final Score: Baylor 27 - Houston 30

What Just Happened?

1st Quarter: Baylor would get the ball first to start the game, but after some promise and chunk plays, DJ Lagway would throw an incompletion and get sacked to see the Bears drive come to an end. Houston would score on their first drive by way of a Makhi Hughes 23 yard rush directly up the middle of the field, untouched by the Baylor defense. Baylor would go three-and-out on their next drive and hand possession right back to the Cougars who would once again march down the field and score. Baylor trails 14-0.

2nd Quarter: Baylor would begin the 2nd quarter in the red zone after their final drive of the 1st quarter carried over, the Bears would score on the first play (but have the ensuing PAT blocked by Houston). A defensive stop by Baylor culminating in a sack against Henderson would see the Cougars punt for the first time in the game. Baylor would use the next drive to showcase Caden Knighten's running ability as he would score on a 74 yard touchdown run.

The Bears' defense would start to clamp down as the Cougars would punt just four plays later. Baylor would go three-and-out on their next drive after consecutive incompletions and a sack against Lagway. Houston would turn the ball over on downs on their next drive. Baylor would have momentum as they took over on offense with a little more than a minute left in the half, but after poor management, Houston would get the ball back with 0:32 seconds left in the half. Baylor would trail 14-13.

3rd Quarter: Houston would receive the ball to start the 2nd half and use their first drive of the half to make their way down the field and ultimately kick a field goal. The Bears would kick a field goal of their own to respond with their following drive. The Cougars weren't done though as they made their way to the red zone and saw the 3rd Quarter come to an end. Baylor would trail 17-16 as both teams would head to the final quarter.

chat is this aura? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uamk2cMbOc — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 29, 2026

4th Quarter: Baylor would take the field for only their second drive of the half after the first play of the quarter saw the Cougars convert on their field goal to extend their lead. Baylor would see their first drive of the quarter end by turning the ball over on downs.

Houston would find themselves quickly facing a punting situation after the Bears' defense clamped down and created a TFL on a 3rd and short play. The Bears would drive nearly the entire length of the field, and Armstrong would bring the Cougar lead down to one after a 29 yard field goal. Houston would begin their next drive up a point and with only five minutes remaining in the game, and would throw an interception off of a tip-drill deflection.

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Seemingly not to be outdone, DJ Lagway would immediately throw an interception of his own. Baylor would manage to stop Houston on their next drive and force a punt. The Bears would find themselves in prime position to score after a completion to Jadon Porter got them to the red zone; Knighten would score his third rushing touchdown of the game (2 point conversion successful).

Baylor finally had the lead with 1:22 left in the game, but also had to give the ball back to Houston for what looked to likely be their final drive of the game. A few plays and a 42 yard touchdown reception to Koby Young later, however, saw Houston tie the game 27-27.

Under a minute left in regulation would see Baylor try and fail to answer with a score of their own, inevitably having to punt the ball back to Houston again. After a couple of plays, Houston would find themselves with a single second left in regulation, and a 50 yard field goal attempt ahead of them; a game winner for the Cougars. Baylor loses to Houston 30-27.

Turning Point

- DJ Lagway gets sacked for a 16 yard loss on the Bears' first drive of the game that would lead to a punt. Lagway had visibly less confidence the rest of the game.



- Rhett Armstrong gets a PAT blocked in 2nd Quarter. Baylor made an eventual 2-point conversion to cover the difference, but that missing point could have been quite the cause for consternation.



- Caden Knighten's 74 yard rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter. In what would be Knighten's second touchdown of the quarter would serve as a huge momentum shift in favor of Baylor.

- Baylor would force Houston to turn the ball over on downs after sacking Henderson with a little over a minute remaining in the half. This defense is legit, even if having been tested heavily recently.



- Micah Gifford on the receiving end of a tip-drill interception with just a little more than two minutes remaining in the game, providing the Bears the most opportune chance to make the most of it and take the lead on their ensuing drive.



- Lagway would try handing the game to Houston after throwing an INT of his own, the first Bears offensive play after the Micah Gifford INT.

The "Bear" Necessities & Things You Need to Know

CADEN. KNIGHTEN. FOR 74 TO THE HOUSE! 🏡📞



Houston 14, Baylor 13 | 7:56 2Q #SicEm pic.twitter.com/AEdefXTuFc — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 29, 2026

- DJ Lagway missed on nearly every wide open receiver that he tried to connect with down the field in the first half. Most of the completions would have led to massive gains or even potential touchdowns.



- A Lagway INT would see the Bears essentially hand the victory to Houston.



- Caden Knighten would score all three of Baylor's touchdowns, with one being on a 74 yard run, finishing with 133 yards on the day.



- The Bears' defense starts slow but begins to find their feet after spotting the Cougars 14 points.



- Baylor's defense once again struggled dealing with a mobile quarterback in Keisean Henderson.



- Houston becomes only 2nd team to score 30+ points against Baylor in 2026



- Baylor finishes regular season 6-6

December Brings One Final Opponent for the Bears

The regular season is now over, so there will be no opponent next week for the Bears. Baylor is bowl eligible however, and while no opponent has been set in stone as of yet, bowl predictions have been made on this page.



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