Baylor has posted three straight in the win column but has yet to realize themselves as a complete team. Going into Week 5, it's time to slow down talks about what the Bears can become and start talking more about the product that has been on the field for four weeks.

The stats can be a little misleading considering the strength of schedule for Baylor so far this season. Statistically, the Bears have the best passing attack in the Big 12 and a middling defense by pure yardage, but the eye test tells a different story.

Let's take a look under the hood. Here are two critiques and two praises for Baylor football after four weeks of play:

Critique: The O-line is sapping a talented offense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) at the line of scrimmage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line was overhauled in the offseason and has been banged up so far in 2026. Its inexperience as a unit has shown, allowing the pocket to collapse quickly and making the running backs' job difficult.

The stats struggle to show the whole story here; there are so many drives that end in punts largely because the offensive line is unable to clear the way for Dawson Pendergrass, who thrives in longer drives.

When Pendergrass gets to top speed, he isn't an easy tackle. When Lagway has time in the pocket, he can toss some great balls. The O-line struggles to let the two get their feet under them for the majority of the game.

Praise: special teams has been stellar

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The short offensive possessions are a bummer, but the best way to cheer up is to roll out an All-American punter in Palmer Williams, who is averaging over 50 yards a punt and constantly sticking punts close to the goal line.

The rest of the unit was also a bright spot in the recent game against Colorado. Jayden McGowan returned seven punts for 166 yards, and kicker Rhett Armstrong tied the McLane Stadium record for the longest field goal at 54 yards. After his ugly miss against Auburn, Armstrong has been nearly flawless.

It might not sound like a big deal right now, but special teams likely won't be losing Baylor any games this season; many teams in the country don't have the luxury of thinking that way.

Critique: Discipline issues aren't improving

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Got to find a way to [play cleaner]," Aranda said. "And I think practice is the closest thing you've got to games. And so I think you've got to hold guys accountable and practice in terms of penalties and put them in competitive spots."

Penalties have been a glaring issue throughout the three-game homestand for the Bears, and if it is a big problem at home, it might be even worse in front of an opposing crowd.

Praise: the defensive rebuild has been successful

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many were skeptical that Baylor would be able to roll out a good defense after being one of the worst defenses in the Big 12 last season. Aranda and new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman have found a way.

In 2025, the Bears' defense had 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and allowed 392.1 yards per game. In four games this season, Baylor has 15 sacks, three fumble recoveries and is allowing 271 yards per game.

Again, the stats don't tell the full story; the Bears have played some questionable offenses, but there is no doubt the defense is leaps and bounds better than 2025.

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