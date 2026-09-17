DJ Lagway 'Doubtful' to Play in Week 3 vs. Louisiana Tech, per Report

For the second consecutive week, it appears that the Baylor Bears will take the field without their starting quarterback. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the team considers DJ Lagway "doubtful" to play in Week 3's matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs due to the ankle injury he suffered in the season opener.

Assuming Lagway's prognosis doesn't change before Saturday's game, third-year signal-caller Nate Bennett will make his second career start.

The injury and recovery timeline

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in action against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway apparently continues to battle a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the first quarter of Baylor's 17-16 loss to the Auburn Tigers. While he did not miss any time during that contest -- the injury occurred during a play on which he turned over the ball -- Lagway wore a bulky wrap over his right foot and ankle for the remainder of the game.

Now, nearly two weeks later, Lagway remains limited enough for the Baylor coaching staff to potentially hold him out for a second straight week.

The situation raises legitimate questions about when Lagway will return to action and whether his signature mobility will remain intact when he does. Last week's report from On3.com's Pete Nakos hinted that the Bears could keep Lagway on the sidelines until the start of conference play:

"Sources tell On3 that quarterback DJ Lagway suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Auburn. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said earlier this week that the quarterback is day-to-day, and a source told On3 later in the week that Lagway has been trying to fight through it. Sources have said the quarterback is viewed as doubtful against Prairie View A&M, especially with Big 12 play starting in two weeks against Colorado."

Baylor's first in-conference matchup kicks off in Week 4, a tilt with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The plan if Lagway cannot suit up

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) during warmups before the game against against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring an unforeseeable development, the aforementioned Bennett will start in Lagway's place on Saturday. The backup quarterback held up well in his first extended action, completing 24 of his 36 passes for three touchdowns, adding a third score on a 17-yard run. However, Bennett did turn the ball over twice, and the Bears' Week 2 opponent did not possess the level of talent that Louisiana Tech will bring to Waco later this week.

Still, it matters that Bennett went through almost a full contest -- Baylor pulled him and the starters in the second half after putting the game out of reach -- prior to facing the Bulldogs this week. While the Bears would enter the contest as the favorites in either case, the experience should better prepare Bennett for the matchup.

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