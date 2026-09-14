7 Things We've Learned About Baylor Football Through Two Weeks of Competition

The Baylor Bears are now two games into their season, and after the first game of their three game home stretch was a victory over Prairie View A&M the Bears sit with a record of 1-1. In those first two games though, there's been quite a bit of information come to light and things that we have learned about this Bears football team. We'll be noting and exploring several of them throughout this article, from the potentially electric offense to the currently tenacious defense and beyond.

The Record So Far (1-1)

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the team logo on the helmet of the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Bears aren't going undefeated this season, having already lost their first game of the year against the Auburn Tigers. A lofty dream and expectation, sure, I'll grant you that. Even in my optimistic hopes, I didn't predict an undefeated season. However, as the season currently sits, the Bears were only a few feet short of that being the reality. No sense in playing the "coulda, woulda, shoulda" game though. Decisions were made and Baylor has one win and one loss on the season.

Big XII Conference Record (0-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears logo and the Big 12 logo on a touchdown pylon during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The most important thing that we've learned the past two weeks watching Big XII teams play (or just college football in general), is that even if you think that you know something and that something is a foregone conclusion, that's when Oklahoma State breaks the longest active losing streak in the nation by beating the AP #6 team in the country in Oregon. Nothing is predictable, and after a dramatic week of football around the rest of the country, every yard gained and point scored is going to matter this season.

Gavin Freeman is a Force With Which to be Reckoned

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs the ball after a catch against Prairie View A&M Panthers defensive back Jacob Davis (16) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's caught more passes than any other receiver in the nation with a total of 22. At 258 yards receiving, he currently ranks 7th in the country. And, not to mention that he doesn't just have the most receptions, he's the only player with over 20 through his first two games. Gavin Freeman is playing on a different level right now, and it's a fun thing to witness.

Nate Bennett Shows Some Promise if He's Needed Again

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) throws a pass against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some teams have their star quarterback go down to an injury, and the backup comes in and isn't prepared for the position. Nate Bennett was ready to play on Saturday night against Prairie View A&M. A bit of work on timing here and there, and Bennett would be a very suitable stand-in if DJ Lagway is unable to start against Louisiana Tech this weekend due to the ankle injury not back to 100% or further precaution.

DJ Lagway is a Competitor

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 5-star recruit for a reason, before the injury to his ankle, Lagway was all business on the field. The passes had snap, were on target, and were moving the Bears down the field. After the injury is the important note here though; Lagway played through a very clear amount of pain and discomfort the remainder of the game.

Lagway didn't give up though, if his legs weren't going to help the Bears win, then he would use just his arm. Competing until the very end of the game, Lagway showed that he was willing to do whatever he could to help his team win, even when his body was defying him.

This Defense is Legit

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through use of the transfer portal, a few returning starters, and new Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman, the Bears defense has been nothing short of impressive so far. From intercepting Byrum Brown of Auburn three times in week one to effectively turning off the offense of Prairie View A&M in week two, Baylor has just swarmed to the ball and smothered the quarterback. It will be interesting to watch in the weeks to come to see if they can remain as dominant.

The Running Backs are Ready to Run

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) carries the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Dawson Pendergrass and Caden Knighten led rushing attack has been successful at moving the ball down the field with both sharing the largest majority of carries this season for the Bears. With Pendergrass ready to run right over the top of the defender and Knighten quick enough to make a defender miss, each are threats to reach the defense's second level or further on every play. Although the offensive line is facing some injuries among other smaller issues, the season is still quite new and they'll have opportunity to get healthy and find their rhythm.

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