Baylor Bears Upset No. 17 SMU in 48-45 Overtime Thriller
The Baylor Bears had a rough start to their Week 2 matchup with No. 17-ranked SMU. The Mustangs scored a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and later made the score 10-0. Despite the slow start, quarterback Sawyer Robertson lit up the box score, leading his team to a thrilling second overtime victory.
Team Scoring
Robertson to Prentice - 28-yard touchdown pass
Wide receiver Kobe Prentice caps off a 9-play 76-yard drive with a 28-yard receiving touchdown. Hawkins PAT is good. 10-7 SMU leads.
Robertson to Cameron - 33-yard touchdown pass
The Bears find success on another long drive, going 75-yards on 7 plays ending in a 33-yard passing touchdown from Robertson to wide receiver Josh Cameron. Hawkins PAT is good. 17-14 SMU leads.
Washington - 7-yard rushing touchdown
Running back Bryson Washington runs the ball for a 7-yard touchdown with :37 seconds left in the second quarter. 24-21 SMU leads.
Hawkins - 26-yard field goal
The Bears' offense has to settle for a field goal from the 9-yard line after a 12-play 77 yard drive. Hawkins is good from 26-yards. 24-24 tie.
Robertson to Cameron - 48-yard touchdown pass
Sawyer Robertson connects with Josh Cameron for a second touchdown on the day with Cameron making a strong effort and dragging defenders to the endzone. 38-31 SMU leads.
Robertson to Prentice - 21-yard touchdown pass
Robertson and the Bears' offense executes the two minute offense perfectly and ties the game up at 38-38 with 34 seconds left in the game after a 21-yard touchdown reception by Kobe Prentice. 38-38 tie.
Washington - 2-yard TD run
Running back Bryson Washington scores his second touchdown of the day to give the Bears their first lead of the day, fittingly in overtime. Hawkins' PAT is good. 45-38 Baylor leads.
Hawkins 27-yard filed goal
The Bears respond to an SMU missed field goal in the second overtime with a run-focused drive capped off by a 27-yard field goal to win the game 48-45.
Team Stats
- Passing: 34/50, 440 YDS, 4 TD, 0 INT
- Rushing: 44 ATT, 161 YDS, 2 TD
- Third down efficiency: 8/19
- Fourth down efficiency: 3/6
- Pass defense: 16/22, 295 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT
- Run defense: 42 ATT, 155 YDS, 3 TD
- Penalties: 6-64 YDS
Player Stats
- QB Sawyer Robertson: 34/50, 440 YDS, 4 TD, 0 INT
- RB Bryson Washington: 31 ATT, 155 YDS, 2 TD
- WR Josh Cameron: 9 REC, 151 YDS, 2 TD
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins: 10 REC, 145 YDS
- WR Kobe Prentice: 4 REC, 63 YDS, 2 TD
- LB Emar'ion Winston: 4 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 TFL
- S Jacob Redding: 5 Tackles, 1 INT
