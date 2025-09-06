College GameDay Picks Winner of Baylor vs SMU
The Baylor Bears and SMU Mustangs are moments away from kicking off their week two matchup in Dallas, Texas. It's a massive game for both programs. Baylor needs a win after a week one loss to Auburn, while SMU needs a win to maintain their top-25 ranking.
Baylor's offense finished last week's game on fire, scoring 14 points on four drives in the second half (could've easily been 21 if Michael Trigg came down with that late touchdown). Sawyer Robertson threw for over 400 yards while the run game struggled, but Bryson Washington and Co. should have much more success on the ground this week against SMU's front seven.
Defensively, Baylor did a great job of covering Auburn's elite receivers. Jackson Arnold threw for just a tad over 100 yards, but Auburn killed the Bears on the ground. The Tigers ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns last week, with Arnold accounting for 137 of those. SMU has a very mobile quarterback in Kevin Jennings, who could give them some fits. If they don't do a better job of making sure he doesn't escape the pocket and scramble, it could be a long night for the Bears' defense.
This should be another close game for Baylor. They're on the road facing the 17th-ranked team in the country, but you can never count them out with their high-powered offense. I think it will be close, but give me the Bears to upset the Mustangs and move to 1-1 on the season.
Here's who the College GameDay staff picked to win this game:
Desmond Howard: Baylor Bears
Nick Saban: SMU Mustangs
Pat McAfee: SMU Mustangs
Trae Young: Baylor Bears
Kirk Herbstreit: SMU Mustangs
The picks were split, but the College GameDay staff favors SMU in this one. They're about a field goal favorite, so this game could go either way. Baylor has won 12 straight games against SMU heading into today's matchup, so keep that in mind when watching this game.
