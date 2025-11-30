3 of Baylor’s best invited to prestigious CFB event
The 2025 college football season has ended for the Baylor Bears. For their seniors with talent to play on Sundays, three will get the chance to showcase their skills for National Football League (NFL) scouts, coaches and general managers. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson, receiver Josh Cameron and tight end Michael Trigg have all accepted invitations to play in the prestigious Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2026.
The Senior Bowl is the prestigious college football event where the elite of the elite senior players in college football will face off against each other for the chance to raise their stock for the 2026 NFL Draft in April. The game has been played every year since 1950.
QB Sawyer Robertson
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Robertson has the prototypical size for the position at the pro level. This season, Robertson passed for 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 INTs. That was good enough for No. 2 in the FBS and led the Big 12 Conference. In addition, he added three rushing touchdowns.
Robertson posted 5 games with three passing touchdowns and two games with 4 TDs through the air. He has thrown for 400+ yards three times and has passed for over 300 yards four times, including 309 yards and a TD in the loss to Houston to end the season.
If there is a tarnished portion of Robertson’s armor, it is the fact that he has thrown five INTs over his last three games, all losses. As Robertson begins the next phase of his football career, he leaves Baylor ranked fourth all-time on the school passing list with 7,616 yards, 61 touchdowns, 24 INTs and a 60 percent completion rate.
WR Josh Cameron
The leading receiver for the Bears this season, Cameron posted 69 catches for 872 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, he averaged 12.64 yards per catch. Over his last five games, Cameron hauled in six touchdown passes from Robertson. Against Utah, Cameron posted a season-high 13 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
TE Michael Trigg
Trigg was one of the best tight ends in the country this season. He caught 50 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns, which led all tight ends in the Big 12. In addition, he averaged 13.88 yards per catch. That production earned him a spot as a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football.
Cameron, Robertson and Trigg became the 65th, 66th and 67th Baylor players to receive an invitation to put on the Senior Bowl jersey since the game was first played back in 1950. The 2026 game will be the 77th version of the Senior Bowl.
More From Baylor On SI
- Everything Dave Aranda said after Baylor's loss to Houston, turning the page to 2026
- What Dave Aranda said to the media about 2026 priorities
- Baylor under pressure as Michigan tries to flip Bears' commit Jamarion Vincent
- Top Baylor football commit spurns Bears and flips to Texas
- Social media reacts to Baylor's closing game vs. Houston